Sonic Café, the evolution continues, yeah, that’s Peter Gabriel during his, monkey shocking phase. So hey, welcome to our little coastal radio café. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 440. This time the Sonic Café brings you a great mix of tunes, in our ongoing mission to refine our approach to eclectic radio. Our music mix covers 54 years and includes a deep cut from the Bangles, Alice Cooper, who just wants to get elected. Also Graham Parker with his 1979 hit Local Girls, Courtney Barnett with the Avant Gardener, love that title. Plus a great blues track from Evan Nicole Bell covering the Albert King classic Cross Cut Saw, we’ll spin that up near the bottom of the hour. Also Frank Zappa describes his unique approach to playing guitar, and then plays it. We’ve also got Liam Neeson buying a box of Trix Cereal, Homer Simpson buying a gun, Jim Gaffigan with with Summer fun, and finally we’re adding a new occasional feature to the Sonic Cafe. From our friends at the Origin of Songs, listen for Crazy Music Facts Everyone Should know, so yeah, let’s get to it. From 2024, the song is Can’t Be Still, the band is the Illuminati Hotties, and as always we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Shock the Monkey Artist: Peter Gabriel LP: Peter Gabriel (4): Security Yr: 1982 Song 2: Can’t Be Still Artist: illuminati hotties LP: Power Yr: 2024 Song 3: DLZ Artist: TV on the Radio LP: Dear Science Yr: 2018 Song 4: Hazy Shade Of Winter Artist: The Bangles LP: Less Than Zero Yr. 1987 Song 5: Crazy Music Facts Everyone Should Know (Pt.43) Artist: The Origins of Songs LP: Yr: 2024 Song 6: Elected Artist: Alice Cooper LP: Billion Dollar Babies Yr: 1973 Song 7: Local Girls Artist: Graham Parker LP: Squeezing Out Sparks Year: 1979 Song 8: You're Unbelievable Artist: EMF LP: Schubert Dip Yr: 1991 Song 9: Crosscut Saw (Albert King Cover) Artist: Evan Nicole Bell LP: Yr: 2023 Song 10: Do Not Pass Go Artist: Frank Zappa LP: Guitar [Disc 1] Yr: 2022 Song 11: Avant Gardener Artist: Courtney Barnett LP: Live At The World Cafe: 25th Anniversary Edition Yr: 2021 Song 12: Why Can't I Have You Artist: The Cars LP: Heartbeat City Yr: 1984 Song 13: Electrified Artist: The Chesterfield Kings LP: Electrified Yr: 2024 Song 14: Why Get Up Artist: Robert Palmer LP: Drive Yr: 2003 Song 15: Wild Blue Sky Cycle Artist: Bill Nelson LP: Practically Wired (Or How I Became Guitar Boy) Yr: 2022
