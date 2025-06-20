The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
The Evolution Continues…
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
June 20, 2025, midnight
Sonic Café, the evolution continues, yeah, that’s Peter Gabriel during his, monkey shocking phase. So hey, welcome to our little coastal radio café. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 440. This time the Sonic Café brings you a great mix of tunes, in our ongoing mission to refine our approach to eclectic radio. Our music mix covers 54 years and includes a deep cut from the Bangles, Alice Cooper, who just wants to get elected. Also Graham Parker with his 1979 hit Local Girls, Courtney Barnett with the Avant Gardener, love that title. Plus a great blues track from Evan Nicole Bell covering the Albert King classic Cross Cut Saw, we’ll spin that up near the bottom of the hour. Also Frank Zappa describes his unique approach to playing guitar, and then plays it. We’ve also got Liam Neeson buying a box of Trix Cereal, Homer Simpson buying a gun, Jim Gaffigan with with Summer fun, and finally we’re adding a new occasional feature to the Sonic Cafe. From our friends at the Origin of Songs, listen for Crazy Music Facts Everyone Should know, so yeah, let’s get to it. From 2024, the song is Can’t Be Still, the band is the Illuminati Hotties, and as always we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Shock the Monkey
Artist: Peter Gabriel
LP: Peter Gabriel (4): Security
Yr: 1982
Song 2: Can’t Be Still
Artist: illuminati hotties
LP: Power
Yr: 2024
Song 3: DLZ
Artist: TV on the Radio
LP: Dear Science
Yr: 2018
Song 4: Hazy Shade Of Winter
Artist: The Bangles
LP: Less Than Zero
Yr. 1987
Song 5: Crazy Music Facts Everyone Should Know (Pt.43)
Artist: The Origins of Songs
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 6: Elected
Artist: Alice Cooper
LP: Billion Dollar Babies
Yr: 1973
Song 7: Local Girls
Artist: Graham Parker
LP: Squeezing Out Sparks
Year: 1979
Song 8: You're Unbelievable
Artist: EMF
LP: Schubert Dip
Yr: 1991
Song 9: Crosscut Saw (Albert King Cover)
Artist: Evan Nicole Bell
LP:
Yr: 2023
Song 10: Do Not Pass Go
Artist: Frank Zappa
LP: Guitar [Disc 1]
Yr: 2022
Song 11: Avant Gardener
Artist: Courtney Barnett
LP: Live At The World Cafe: 25th Anniversary Edition
Yr: 2021
Song 12: Why Can't I Have You
Artist: The Cars
LP: Heartbeat City
Yr: 1984
Song 13: Electrified
Artist: The Chesterfield Kings
LP: Electrified
Yr: 2024
Song 14: Why Get Up
Artist: Robert Palmer
LP: Drive
Yr: 2003
Song 15: Wild Blue Sky Cycle
Artist: Bill Nelson
LP: Practically Wired (Or How I Became Guitar Boy)
Yr: 2022
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 June 20, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 