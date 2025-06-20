Taught to Believe the Unbelievable: A New Vision of Hope for Church and Society
Sister Jane Kelly has been a nun for over 55 years and for several years has tried to have a priest in her parish taken out of the ministry for child molestation and thievery. She is also the author of a book entitled, “Taught to Believe the Unbelievable: A New Vision of Hope for Church and Society,” which discusses the current crisis of sexual and fiscal abuse as an incredible opportunity for the Church.
Originally Broadcast: June 10, 2002
Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer. Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.
