Notes:

#1 - Complete 3hr 50m show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - Ex-DC Jon Wedger how to end child prostitution. Louise Casey enquiry grooming gangs, abuse, trafficking - 00:40:00

#3 - Lowkey and Prof Mohammad Marandi, Iran's Missiles RAIN HELL on Tel Aviv Ali Abunimah - 01:10:10

#4 - Tucker Carlson confronts Ted Cruz (R-TEX) on his support for regime change in Iran - 01:55:00

#5 - Robin Cook Foreign Secretary Resignation Statement March 2003 - 00:12:00

#6 - Orson Welles, my 1936 War of the Worlds broadcast was an assault on the credibility of radio - 00:03:00

#7 - SHIFTY 3 Margaret Thatcher Alan Budd Black Monday I Love a Millionaire, Adam Curtis 2025 - 00:03:00

#8 - Prof. Steve Hall British people v money markets Farage says stop paying 35bn interest on 700bn BoE private debt - 00:30:00