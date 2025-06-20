The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
State Of The City reports
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
June 20, 2025, midnight

#1 - Complete 3hr 50m show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - Ex-DC Jon Wedger how to end child prostitution. Louise Casey enquiry grooming gangs, abuse, trafficking - 00:40:00
#3 - Lowkey and Prof Mohammad Marandi, Iran's Missiles RAIN HELL on Tel Aviv Ali Abunimah - 01:10:10
#4 - Tucker Carlson confronts Ted Cruz (R-TEX) on his support for regime change in Iran - 01:55:00
#5 - Robin Cook Foreign Secretary Resignation Statement March 2003 - 00:12:00
#6 - Orson Welles, my 1936 War of the Worlds broadcast was an assault on the credibility of radio - 00:03:00
#7 - SHIFTY 3 Margaret Thatcher Alan Budd Black Monday I Love a Millionaire, Adam Curtis 2025 - 00:03:00
#8 - Prof. Steve Hall British people v money markets Farage says stop paying 35bn interest on 700bn BoE private debt - 00:30:00 

