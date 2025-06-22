Episode 245 June 22, 2025 Playing the vintage music that (mostly) didn't make the Billboard Hot 100

Subtitle:

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lorne VanSinclair

Contributor: Lorne VanSinclair Contact Contributor

Date Published: June 22, 2025, midnight

Summary: The Delmore Brothers and Lefty Frizzell both give us songs about changing their ways, The Golden Trumpets are keeping the faith, literally, while Memphis Minnie revels in being down in the alley and Moon Mullican complains. Besides that we've got guitar wizards Sol Ho'opi'i, Harry Manx and blues veteran Morgan Davis along with the usual mix of jazz, blues and country that didn't make the Billboard Hot 100.

Credits:

Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Wynonie Harris - Lovin' Machine - 1952

The Delmore Brothers - Goodbye Booze - 1938

Lefty Frizzell - Just Can't Live That Fast (Anymore) - 1956

Joe Venuti & Eddie Lang - Beale Street Blues - 1932

Morgan Davis - Drive My Blues Away - 2011

The Golden Trumpets - Standing On His Word - 1961

William Bell - You Don't Miss Your Water - 1967

Moon Mullican - Triflin' Woman Blues - 1952

Memphis Minnie - Down in the Alley - 1937

Sol Ho'opi'i - Honolulu March - 1952

Harry Manx - I Can't Be Satisfied - 2001

Brenda Lee - Just Because - 1959

The Louvin Brothers - Send Me the Pillow That You Dream On - 1958

The Boswell Sisters - Sentimental Gentleman From Georgia - 1932

Big Maceo - Chicago Breakdown - 1946

Jim Reeves - Gypsy Heart - 1952

Cookie & The Cupcakes - Belinda - 1965

Fats Domino - I'm Walkin' - 1957

Bobby Brant With The Rhythm Rockers - Piano Nellie - 1958

Buddy Johnson - Gone Walkin' - 1957



