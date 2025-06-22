The Delmore Brothers and Lefty Frizzell both give us songs about changing their ways, The Golden Trumpets are keeping the faith, literally, while Memphis Minnie revels in being down in the alley and Moon Mullican complains. Besides that we've got guitar wizards Sol Ho'opi'i, Harry Manx and blues veteran Morgan Davis along with the usual mix of jazz, blues and country that didn't make the Billboard Hot 100.
Artist - Title - Year Wynonie Harris - Lovin' Machine - 1952 The Delmore Brothers - Goodbye Booze - 1938 Lefty Frizzell - Just Can't Live That Fast (Anymore) - 1956 Joe Venuti & Eddie Lang - Beale Street Blues - 1932 Morgan Davis - Drive My Blues Away - 2011 The Golden Trumpets - Standing On His Word - 1961 William Bell - You Don't Miss Your Water - 1967 Moon Mullican - Triflin' Woman Blues - 1952 Memphis Minnie - Down in the Alley - 1937 Sol Ho'opi'i - Honolulu March - 1952 Harry Manx - I Can't Be Satisfied - 2001 Brenda Lee - Just Because - 1959 The Louvin Brothers - Send Me the Pillow That You Dream On - 1958 The Boswell Sisters - Sentimental Gentleman From Georgia - 1932 Big Maceo - Chicago Breakdown - 1946 Jim Reeves - Gypsy Heart - 1952 Cookie & The Cupcakes - Belinda - 1965 Fats Domino - I'm Walkin' - 1957 Bobby Brant With The Rhythm Rockers - Piano Nellie - 1958 Buddy Johnson - Gone Walkin' - 1957