Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
June 22, 2025, midnight
The Delmore Brothers and Lefty Frizzell both give us songs about changing their ways, The Golden Trumpets are keeping the faith, literally, while Memphis Minnie revels in being down in the alley and Moon Mullican complains. Besides that we've got guitar wizards Sol Ho'opi'i, Harry Manx and blues veteran Morgan Davis along with the usual mix of jazz, blues and country that didn't make the Billboard Hot 100.
Artist - Title - Year
Wynonie Harris - Lovin' Machine - 1952
The Delmore Brothers - Goodbye Booze - 1938
Lefty Frizzell - Just Can't Live That Fast (Anymore) - 1956
Joe Venuti & Eddie Lang - Beale Street Blues - 1932
Morgan Davis - Drive My Blues Away - 2011
The Golden Trumpets - Standing On His Word - 1961
William Bell - You Don't Miss Your Water - 1967
Moon Mullican - Triflin' Woman Blues - 1952
Memphis Minnie - Down in the Alley - 1937
Sol Ho'opi'i - Honolulu March - 1952
Harry Manx - I Can't Be Satisfied - 2001
Brenda Lee - Just Because - 1959
The Louvin Brothers - Send Me the Pillow That You Dream On - 1958
The Boswell Sisters - Sentimental Gentleman From Georgia - 1932
Big Maceo - Chicago Breakdown - 1946
Jim Reeves - Gypsy Heart - 1952
Cookie & The Cupcakes - Belinda - 1965
Fats Domino - I'm Walkin' - 1957
Bobby Brant With The Rhythm Rockers - Piano Nellie - 1958
Buddy Johnson - Gone Walkin' - 1957

00:58:00 1 June 22, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
