This episode is Abolish NATO Now!, a webinar presented on June 16th, 2025 by UNAC, the United National AntiWar Coalition.
From their publicity blurb:
NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty organization, today has little to do with the North Atlantic.
It is an aggressive alliance of Western imperial powers that has bombed, instigated, and supported wars from Afghanistan, Ukraine, Palestine, Africa, and Yugoslavia to other areas of the world.
NATO is preparing for a meeting in The Hague this month at a time when they are losing their war in Ukraine, are showing their true morals as their various member nations support the genocide in Palestine, are being challenged as never before in Africa, and are having conflicts even within their own organization.
Forces opposed to NATO will also be at the upcoming meeting, with alternative meetings. summits, and protests.
In this webinar you willh hear from activists opposed to NATO, who are speaking out and organizing to abolish this aggressive, imperialist bloc, and bring about a more peaceful world.
Audio edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent, from the YouTube video by UNAC.
There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3.
Version 1: The full audio (01:04:07) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.
Version 2: A 59-minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro.
Approximate Timeline for Version 1:
00:00:00 Joe Lombardo 00:05:16 Margaret Kimberley 00:14:51 Joe Lombardo 00:16:47 Pippa Bartolotti 00:25:18 Joe Lombardo 00:26:19 Cody Urban 00:35:39 Joe Lombardo 00:46:10 Q&A 01:04:07 End
