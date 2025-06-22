Summary: This episode is Abolish NATO Now!, a webinar presented on June 16th, 2025 by UNAC, the United National AntiWar Coalition.



From their publicity blurb:



NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty organization, today has little to do with the North Atlantic.



It is an aggressive alliance of Western imperial powers that has bombed, instigated, and supported wars from Afghanistan, Ukraine, Palestine, Africa, and Yugoslavia to other areas of the world.



NATO is preparing for a meeting in The Hague this month at a time when they are losing their war in Ukraine, are showing their true morals as their various member nations support the genocide in Palestine, are being challenged as never before in Africa, and are having conflicts even within their own organization.



Forces opposed to NATO will also be at the upcoming meeting, with alternative meetings. summits, and protests.



In this webinar you willh hear from activists opposed to NATO, who are speaking out and organizing to abolish this aggressive, imperialist bloc, and bring about a more peaceful world.