Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
can we help crops survive?
Weekly Program
Stephen Long, Sam Yeaman
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
June 22, 2025, midnight
Scientists find global food production will drop around 25% in a heated world - despite adaptation by farmers and new tech. Two plant scientists explain cutting edge tools to prepare key crops for climate change. From University of Illinois, Dr. Stephen Long reports on biotech breakthroughs to protect photosynthesis from climate damage. Canadian evolutionary botanist Sam Yeaman asks: "Can wild plant adaptations help crops tolerate heat?" Exploring the future of food in a damaged climate, this is Radio Ecoshock.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Background music courtesy of Cyberzen Sound Engine.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and reintro at 28:57 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 250625 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 June 22, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
