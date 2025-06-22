Summary: Scientists find global food production will drop around 25% in a heated world - despite adaptation by farmers and new tech. Two plant scientists explain cutting edge tools to prepare key crops for climate change. From University of Illinois, Dr. Stephen Long reports on biotech breakthroughs to protect photosynthesis from climate damage. Canadian evolutionary botanist Sam Yeaman asks: "Can wild plant adaptations help crops tolerate heat?" Exploring the future of food in a damaged climate, this is Radio Ecoshock.