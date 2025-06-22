Gritz Vol.1 1. Raw Material (Under Pressure) - Aywee Tha Seed 2. Thick Soul - AstroLogical 3. Comfort Zone - Lanzo 4. Zone Inn - Tech Flips 5. 1 AM.in.jakrata - J.Robb 6. Rest_ - Jacob Rochester 7. BckThen. - Foisey 8. Minnie - Low_Key feat. Dibia$e 9. Wormhole - Reese Tanaka 10. Blanchiment (Khryo remix) - Baron Retif & Concepcion Perez 11. Honey Dip - Afta-1 12. demskreets.fekts - Knxwledge 13. Get Swung On - Nameless 14. 2am Dreams - cay caleb 15. For Nathalie - Otesla 16. In Jah Hands (Dilla's Lament) - Madlib *Springtime Bits 17. Another World remix - DJ Joc Max 18. Gratitude - Pat Van Dyke 19. If I Can, You Can - Moka Only 20. Just One Or Two - Funky DL 21. Keep It Live - P. Original 22. Back 2 Beats - Jon Rogers 23. Fall In Love - J-Dilla 24. Got Ya Back (inSTEMental) - Showbiz 25. Velvet - Blue Wednesday and anbuu 26. Elevation (Free My Mind) - Joe Quixx 27. Twilight - 2.D.D. 28. Through The Jazz - KLIM Beats 29. If Not Now, When? - Elaquent 30. tranquil - celinee
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.