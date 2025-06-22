Summary: Gritz Vol.1

1. Raw Material (Under Pressure) - Aywee Tha Seed

2. Thick Soul - AstroLogical

3. Comfort Zone - Lanzo

4. Zone Inn - Tech Flips

5. 1 AM.in.jakrata - J.Robb

6. Rest_ - Jacob Rochester

7. BckThen. - Foisey

8. Minnie - Low_Key feat. Dibia$e

9. Wormhole - Reese Tanaka

10. Blanchiment (Khryo remix) - Baron Retif & Concepcion Perez

11. Honey Dip - Afta-1

12. demskreets.fekts - Knxwledge

13. Get Swung On - Nameless

14. 2am Dreams - cay caleb

15. For Nathalie - Otesla

16. In Jah Hands (Dilla's Lament) - Madlib

*Springtime Bits

17. Another World remix - DJ Joc Max

18. Gratitude - Pat Van Dyke

19. If I Can, You Can - Moka Only

20. Just One Or Two - Funky DL

21. Keep It Live - P. Original

22. Back 2 Beats - Jon Rogers

23. Fall In Love - J-Dilla

24. Got Ya Back (inSTEMental) - Showbiz

25. Velvet - Blue Wednesday and anbuu

26. Elevation (Free My Mind) - Joe Quixx

27. Twilight - 2.D.D.

28. Through The Jazz - KLIM Beats

29. If Not Now, When? - Elaquent

30. tranquil - celinee



