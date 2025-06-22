The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Gritz with Springtime Bits
11
DJ Glibstylez, Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
June 22, 2025, midnight
Gritz Vol.1
1. Raw Material (Under Pressure) - Aywee Tha Seed
2. Thick Soul - AstroLogical
3. Comfort Zone - Lanzo
4. Zone Inn - Tech Flips
5. 1 AM.in.jakrata - J.Robb
6. Rest_ - Jacob Rochester
7. BckThen. - Foisey
8. Minnie - Low_Key feat. Dibia$e
9. Wormhole - Reese Tanaka
10. Blanchiment (Khryo remix) - Baron Retif & Concepcion Perez
11. Honey Dip - Afta-1
12. demskreets.fekts - Knxwledge
13. Get Swung On - Nameless
14. 2am Dreams - cay caleb
15. For Nathalie - Otesla
16. In Jah Hands (Dilla's Lament) - Madlib
*Springtime Bits
17. Another World remix - DJ Joc Max
18. Gratitude - Pat Van Dyke
19. If I Can, You Can - Moka Only
20. Just One Or Two - Funky DL
21. Keep It Live - P. Original
22. Back 2 Beats - Jon Rogers
23. Fall In Love - J-Dilla
24. Got Ya Back (inSTEMental) - Showbiz
25. Velvet - Blue Wednesday and anbuu
26. Elevation (Free My Mind) - Joe Quixx
27. Twilight - 2.D.D.
28. Through The Jazz - KLIM Beats
29. If Not Now, When? - Elaquent
30. tranquil - celinee
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

Download Program Podcast
00:57:33 1 June 15, 2025
Daphne, Alabama/Gammatorium
  View Script
    
 00:57:33  192Kbps mp3
(79.0MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 