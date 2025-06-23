June 22, 2025: So many things to feel guilty about

Summary: New Latin sounds from Alfa & Manu Chao, Eljuri, Quitapenas and Systema Solar; the fabulous second studio album by Japan's Minyo Crusaders; the music of Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp and Amminal, who will play the Get Tight Lounge on Wednesday June 25; Soul Sugar and Dub Shepherds give Curtis Mayfield the reggae version treatment; two very welcome Malian reissues: Super Djata Band's Authentique 81 and Wagadu Grooves Vol. 2; and classic South Africa kwaito by Moskito

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Alfa & Manu Chao | Italy-France-Spain | A Me Mi Piace | A Me Mi Piace - Single | Because Music | 2025

Eljuri | Ecuador-USA | La Vida | La Vida - Single | Manovill | 2025

Quitapenas | USA | Jaguar | Retumba! EP | Nepantla | 2025

Systema Solar | Colombia | El Pum Pum | Futurx Primitivx 2025 | Sambumbia | 2025



Minyo Crusaders | Japan | Hiroshima Kiyari Ondo | Tour of Japan | 180g | 2025

Minyo Crusaders | Japan | Nanbu Tawaratsumi Uta | Tour of Japan | 180g | 2025

La Sonora Mazurén | Colombia | Desliz | Bailando con Extra​ñ​os | Barbès | 2023



Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp | Switzerland | Blabber | We're OK. But We're Lost Anyway. | Bongo Joe | 2021

Amminal | RVA USA | Autumn's Tongue | Live on WRIR April 13, 2025 | unreleased | 2025

Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp | Switzerland | So Many Things (To Feel Guilty About) | We're OK. But We're Lost Anyway. | Bongo Joe | 2021



Glen Brown | Jamaica | I'm Your Puppet | I'm Your Puppet - Single | Pantomine | 1972

Mahalia Saunders | Jamaica | Piece Of My Heart | Piece Of My Heart - Single | Upsetter | 1971

Soul Sugar meets Dub Shepherds | France-England UK | Give Me Your Love | Give Me Your Love - Single | Gee | 2025

Donovan Carless | Jamaica | Be Thankful For What You Got | Be Thankful For What You Got - Single | Giant | 1974

Norma Fraser | Jamaica | The First Cut Is The Deepest | The First Cut Is The Deepest - Single | Coxsone | 1967



Super Djata Band de Bamako | Mali | Zani Djabaté | Authentique Vol. 2 Feu Vert 81-82 | Numero Group | 2025-1981

Aboubakar Traoré & Balima | Burkina Faso-Mali-Belgium | Sonfo | Sababu | Zephyrus | 2024

Souley Kanté | Mali | Bi Magni | Wagadu Grooves Vol. 2: The Hypnotic Sound of Camara 1991-2014 | Hot Mule | 2025-2001



Moskito | South Africa | Idolar | Idolar | Awesome Tapes From Africa | 2025-2001

V-Mash | South Africa | Naughty Boy | Naughty Boy | Gallo | 1989

Black Moses | South Africa | Crocodile's Rock | M 2 | Priority | 1988



