Notes: “Joining us today is Manuel Zavala, an innovative educator and entrepreneur committed to empowering the next generation. He’s the founder and CEO of Student Hires, an organization that partners with K–12 schools to provide after-school and career readiness programs led by local college students. With a background in teaching and a passion for bridging the gap between education and real-world experience, Manuel is helping young people unlock their potential and build brighter futures. We’re excited to welcome him to the show!”

ABOUT MANUEL ZAVALA



Manuel Zavala is an educator and entrepreneur dedicated to enhancing student career readiness through experiential learning. He is the founder and CEO of Student Hires, an organization that partners with K–12 schools to provide after-school and expanded learning programs led by local college and university students .



Zavala’s journey began as a high school computer science teacher, where he identified gaps in the education system regarding practical, project-based learning. In 2015, while attending the University of California, Riverside, he founded Student Hires to address this need . Initially, the organization operated as a student-run creative agency, offering web and graphic design services to local businesses and providing university students with income and portfolio-building opportunities. By 2018, Student Hires expanded to offer educational programs aimed at preparing high school students for technology careers and facilitating their transition into entry-level jobs within the community.



Beyond Student Hires, Zavala has founded other education-focused ventures, including Afterschool.org, and maintains an active presence on platforms like YouTube, where he shares insights on student development and entrepreneurship.

CONTACT STUDENT HIRES



Email: manuel@studenthires.com

Phone: 909-496-7557

Website: studenthires.commanuel@studenthires.com

Youtube: www.youtube.com/@studenthires

Linkedin: linkedin.com/in/manuel-zavala-5017a98a

Manuel website: manuelzavala.com

