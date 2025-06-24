The U.S. Supreme Court blocks pediatric gender-affirming healthcare; Australia relaxes blood donation restrictions for gay and bisexual men, the Trump administration defunds queer youth suicide prevention hotlines, a U.S. federal judge blocks the State Department’s denial of “X” gender passports, and U.S. Vice President J.D.Vance is greeted with ridicule and contempt on Bluesky for praising the Supreme Court’s anti-trans ruling. Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out.”
Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced with Greg Gordon and Lucia Chappelle. NewsWrap reporters: Ava Davis and Michael LeBeau, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: SABT Choir; Styx; Éric Borchard; Sean Magwire. Now in our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
