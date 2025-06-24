U.S. Supreme Court v. Trans Kids’ Health Care & more global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 06-23-25

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Brad Sears.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: June 24, 2025, midnight

Summary: The U.S. Supreme Court blocks pediatric gender-affirming healthcare; Australia relaxes blood donation restrictions for gay and bisexual men, the Trump administration defunds queer youth suicide prevention hotlines, a U.S. federal judge blocks the State Department’s denial of “X” gender passports, and U.S. Vice President J.D.Vance is greeted with ridicule and contempt on Bluesky for praising the Supreme Court’s anti-trans ruling.

Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out.”

Credits: Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced with Greg Gordon and Lucia Chappelle. NewsWrap reporters: Ava Davis and Michael LeBeau, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: SABT Choir; Styx; Éric Borchard; Sean Magwire.

Now in our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

