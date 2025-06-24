The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 06-23-25
Weekly Program
Brad Sears.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
June 24, 2025, midnight
The U.S. Supreme Court blocks pediatric gender-affirming healthcare; Australia relaxes blood donation restrictions for gay and bisexual men, the Trump administration defunds queer youth suicide prevention hotlines, a U.S. federal judge blocks the State Department’s denial of “X” gender passports, and U.S. Vice President J.D.Vance is greeted with ridicule and contempt on Bluesky for praising the Supreme Court’s anti-trans ruling.
Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out.”
Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced with Greg Gordon and Lucia Chappelle. NewsWrap reporters: Ava Davis and Michael LeBeau, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: SABT Choir; Styx; Éric Borchard; Sean Magwire.
Now in our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
00:28:59 1 June 24, 2025
Los Angeles, CA USA
