The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
Let me help you take your mind off the heat and all the craziness in the world. I’ve got lots of great tunes to share. Keep it tuned hare and enjoy!
The Haberdasher
Sunny War Mama's Milk Simple Syrup Hen House Studios David Byrne Everybody Laughs Who Is The Sky? Matador Diet Cig Maid of the Mist Swear I'm Good At This Frenchkiss Records Palmyra Can't Slow Down Restless Oh Boy Records Will Overman Marine Street The Winemaker's Daughter Will Overman Guerilla Toss Psychosis Is Just a Number You're Weird Now Sub Pop Records Bruce Springsteen Repo Man Tracks II: The Lost Albums Columbia/Legacy Jimmie Strothers Tennessee Dog Virginia Traditions: Non Blues Secular Black Music Global Village Music Lead Belly Pick A Bale of Cotton Take This Hammer - The Complete RCA Victor Recordings (Remastered) RCA Bluebird Jefferson Airplane Good Shepherd Volunteers (Bonus Track Version) RCA/BMG Heritage The Edge of Daybreak Eyes of Love Eyes of Love Numero Group B.B. Old Alabama Prison Songs, Vol. 1: Murderous Home Rounder Parchman Prison Prayer I Give Myself Away, so You Can Use Me Some Mississippi Sunday Morning Glitterbeat Records Bukka White Parchman Farm Blues Aberdeeen Mississippi Blues: The Vintage Recordings (1930-1940) Document Records Sunny War Whole Anarchist Gospel New West Records Little Gold Swap Meet Wake up & Die Right Science Project Records Say She She Believe Prism Karma Chief Records Esther Rose tailspin (ft. Video Age) Want New West Records, LLC Wednesday Elderberry Wine Elderberry Wine - Single Dead Oceans Angela Autumn Rocky Doom I'm Not Around - EP Tone Tree Music / Angela Autumn Ella Hanshaw Think It Over Ella Hanshaw's Black Book SPINSTER Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp Tout Cassé Ventre Unique Les Disques Bongo Joe Mbaqanga Guitar Trio Come Again? (2025 Remaster) Zulu Guitar Blues (Cowboys Troubadours and Jilted Lovers 1950 to 1965) [2025 Remastered] Matsuli Music Limited Kings of Leon Holy Roller Novocaine Holy Roller Novocaine - EP RCA/Legacy Sunny War Scornful Heart (feat. Tré Burt) Armageddon In A Summer Dress New West Records, LLC Dwight Yoakam V's of Birds Second Hand Heart Warner Records Anthony Crawford Cut My Soul In Two Anthony Crawford Little Dog Records The Mavericks All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down (feat. Flaco Jimenez) Music for All Occasions Geffen* Li'l Cap'n Travis 3.2 Beer of Love ... In All Their Splendor Glurp Records