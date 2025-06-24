Notes: Hey Listeners,



Let me help you take your mind off the heat and all the craziness in the world. I’ve got lots of great tunes to share. Keep it tuned hare and enjoy!



The Haberdasher



Sunny War Mama's Milk Simple Syrup Hen House Studios

David Byrne Everybody Laughs Who Is The Sky? Matador

Diet Cig Maid of the Mist Swear I'm Good At This Frenchkiss Records

Palmyra Can't Slow Down Restless Oh Boy Records

Will Overman Marine Street The Winemaker's Daughter Will Overman

Guerilla Toss Psychosis Is Just a Number You're Weird Now Sub Pop Records

Bruce Springsteen Repo Man Tracks II: The Lost Albums Columbia/Legacy

Jimmie Strothers Tennessee Dog Virginia Traditions: Non Blues Secular Black Music Global Village Music

Lead Belly Pick A Bale of Cotton Take This Hammer - The Complete RCA Victor Recordings (Remastered) RCA Bluebird

Jefferson Airplane Good Shepherd Volunteers (Bonus Track Version) RCA/BMG Heritage

The Edge of Daybreak Eyes of Love Eyes of Love Numero Group

B.B. Old Alabama Prison Songs, Vol. 1: Murderous Home Rounder

Parchman Prison Prayer I Give Myself Away, so You Can Use Me Some Mississippi Sunday Morning Glitterbeat Records

Bukka White Parchman Farm Blues Aberdeeen Mississippi Blues: The Vintage Recordings (1930-1940) Document Records

Sunny War Whole Anarchist Gospel New West Records

Little Gold Swap Meet Wake up & Die Right Science Project Records

Say She She Believe Prism Karma Chief Records

Esther Rose tailspin (ft. Video Age) Want New West Records, LLC

Wednesday Elderberry Wine Elderberry Wine - Single Dead Oceans

Angela Autumn Rocky Doom I'm Not Around - EP Tone Tree Music / Angela Autumn

Ella Hanshaw Think It Over Ella Hanshaw's Black Book SPINSTER

Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp Tout Cassé Ventre Unique Les Disques Bongo Joe

Mbaqanga Guitar Trio Come Again? (2025 Remaster) Zulu Guitar Blues (Cowboys Troubadours and Jilted Lovers 1950 to 1965) [2025 Remastered] Matsuli Music Limited

Kings of Leon Holy Roller Novocaine Holy Roller Novocaine - EP RCA/Legacy

Sunny War Scornful Heart (feat. Tré Burt) Armageddon In A Summer Dress New West Records, LLC

Dwight Yoakam V's of Birds Second Hand Heart Warner Records

Anthony Crawford Cut My Soul In Two Anthony Crawford Little Dog Records

The Mavericks All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down (feat. Flaco Jimenez) Music for All Occasions Geffen*

Li'l Cap'n Travis 3.2 Beer of Love ... In All Their Splendor Glurp Records






