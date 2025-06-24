The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
The Haberdasher
June 24, 2025, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

Let me help you take your mind off the heat and all the craziness in the world. I’ve got lots of great tunes to share. Keep it tuned hare and enjoy!

The Haberdasher

Sunny War Mama's Milk Simple Syrup Hen House Studios
David Byrne Everybody Laughs Who Is The Sky? Matador
Diet Cig Maid of the Mist Swear I'm Good At This Frenchkiss Records
Palmyra Can't Slow Down Restless Oh Boy Records
Will Overman Marine Street The Winemaker's Daughter Will Overman
Guerilla Toss Psychosis Is Just a Number You're Weird Now Sub Pop Records
Bruce Springsteen Repo Man Tracks II: The Lost Albums Columbia/Legacy
Jimmie Strothers Tennessee Dog Virginia Traditions: Non Blues Secular Black Music Global Village Music
Lead Belly Pick A Bale of Cotton Take This Hammer - The Complete RCA Victor Recordings (Remastered) RCA Bluebird
Jefferson Airplane Good Shepherd Volunteers (Bonus Track Version) RCA/BMG Heritage
The Edge of Daybreak Eyes of Love Eyes of Love Numero Group
B.B. Old Alabama Prison Songs, Vol. 1: Murderous Home Rounder
Parchman Prison Prayer I Give Myself Away, so You Can Use Me Some Mississippi Sunday Morning Glitterbeat Records
Bukka White Parchman Farm Blues Aberdeeen Mississippi Blues: The Vintage Recordings (1930-1940) Document Records
Sunny War Whole Anarchist Gospel New West Records
Little Gold Swap Meet Wake up & Die Right Science Project Records
Say She She Believe Prism Karma Chief Records
Esther Rose tailspin (ft. Video Age) Want New West Records, LLC
Wednesday Elderberry Wine Elderberry Wine - Single Dead Oceans
Angela Autumn Rocky Doom I'm Not Around - EP Tone Tree Music / Angela Autumn
Ella Hanshaw Think It Over Ella Hanshaw's Black Book SPINSTER
Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp Tout Cassé Ventre Unique Les Disques Bongo Joe
Mbaqanga Guitar Trio Come Again? (2025 Remaster) Zulu Guitar Blues (Cowboys Troubadours and Jilted Lovers 1950 to 1965) [2025 Remastered] Matsuli Music Limited
Kings of Leon Holy Roller Novocaine Holy Roller Novocaine - EP RCA/Legacy
Sunny War Scornful Heart (feat. Tré Burt) Armageddon In A Summer Dress New West Records, LLC
Dwight Yoakam V's of Birds Second Hand Heart Warner Records
Anthony Crawford Cut My Soul In Two Anthony Crawford Little Dog Records
The Mavericks All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down (feat. Flaco Jimenez) Music for All Occasions Geffen*
Li'l Cap'n Travis 3.2 Beer of Love ... In All Their Splendor Glurp Records

00:00:00 1 June 23, 2025
WRIR Studios
