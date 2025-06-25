#NoKingsDay & What's Next. July 4 Protests: Declare Independence from A Fascist US. No War On Iran

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Annie Day (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs); Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show); Voices from DC and around the country on June 14.

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Date Published: June 25, 2025, midnight

Summary: Increasing Resistance, Ramping up Fascism: No Kings Day & Refuse Fascism march in DC the day of Trump's military parade. Why “Trump Must Go Now!” Refuse Fascism plans protests in Washington, DC, July 1 – 4. Arrests of Democratic Party officials. Vicious anti-trans Supreme Court ruling. Rafael Kadaris on US/Israeli attacks on Iran, and why this must STOP! Bob Avakian on American Exceptionalism: Free Yourself from the GTF! Israel's massacre of hundreds of starving Palestinians in Gaza.

Credits: Michael Slate, Host and Producer

Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host

Henry Carson, Assistant Producer

Notes: Broadcast ready with a break at 27:48 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.



