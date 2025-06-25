Between the Lines for June 25, 2025

Subtitle: Released Date: June 25, 2025

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Phyllis Bennis, a fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies; Mike Ferner, former director and former chair of the board of Vets for Peace; Norman Solomon, co-founder of RootsAction.org, executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy.

Contributor: betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor

Date Published: June 25, 2025, midnight

Summary: In Echo of Iraq War, Trump Ignored/Distorted Intelligence to Justify Bombing Iran’s Nuclear Sites; As Veterans and Allies’ 40-Day Fast for Gaza Nears End, Conditions for Palestinians Worsen; Democrats Must Adopt Progressive Economic Agenda to Defeat Trump-GOP Authoritarian Agenda.

