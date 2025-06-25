The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: June 25, 2025
Weekly Program
Phyllis Bennis, a fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies; Mike Ferner, former director and former chair of the board of Vets for Peace; Norman Solomon, co-founder of RootsAction.org, executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy.
June 25, 2025, midnight
In Echo of Iraq War, Trump Ignored/Distorted Intelligence to Justify Bombing Iran’s Nuclear Sites; As Veterans and Allies’ 40-Day Fast for Gaza Nears End, Conditions for Palestinians Worsen; Democrats Must Adopt Progressive Economic Agenda to Defeat Trump-GOP Authoritarian Agenda.

