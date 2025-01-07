Summary: Today’s guest is a social media influencer and activist that goes by the name of Asian Soph found online at the handle @asian_soph or @MixedPresent. She speaks on and organizes around the mixed BIPOC/multiracial experience in the United States.



In the first half of the show, Soph talks us through the changes made to the racial classification system at the U.S. Census and the implications of the move. We discuss who is affected, and the potential reasons behind the change.



In the second half of the show, Soph discusses recent protests in LA, as well as how outliers, infiltrators, and plants can/do shift the optics of otherwise largely peaceful protests.

