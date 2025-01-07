Today’s guest is a social media influencer and activist that goes by the name of Asian Soph found online at the handle @asian_soph or @MixedPresent. She speaks on and organizes around the mixed BIPOC/multiracial experience in the United States.
In the first half of the show, Soph talks us through the changes made to the racial classification system at the U.S. Census and the implications of the move. We discuss who is affected, and the potential reasons behind the change.
In the second half of the show, Soph discusses recent protests in LA, as well as how outliers, infiltrators, and plants can/do shift the optics of otherwise largely peaceful protests.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.