A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Japan, France 24, and Cuba.
This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr250627.mp3 (29:00)

From JAPAN- Vietnam has been officially admitted as a partner country in BRICS group of emerging economies- Trump recently warned the members moving away from international trade using US dollars. Putin has been trying to pressure Ukraine to accept a potential peace treaty. Ukraine is speeding up production of drones designed to take out other drones and wants foreign finance. UNICEF says 470 million children are currently affected by conflicts and wars, that is 1 of 6 children on earth.

From FRANCE- I have found that it is increasingly difficult to find news reports that are definitively accurate. That is one of the reasons I love press reviews. Here are 7 press reviews from France, beginning with last weekends extreme heatwave in much of Europe. The US military strikes on Iranian facilities was the front page story for several days, though what effectively happened is widely disputed. International opinion is divided, some calling it illegal and reckless, and others praising what is claimed by Trump to have been accomplished by the bombs. The Iranian military response in Qatar, announced in advance, was said to be the reason for the ceasefire that followed. Then by Thursday the press had returned to the food distribution project in Gaza that has resulted in hundreds of civilians being murdered while trying to avoid starving to death. There was much opinion about Trump getting NATO members to agree to eventually spending 5% of GDP on their militaries.

From CUBA- More on the rising death toll in Gaza, made worse by a man made drought. In the UK the group Palestine Action is in the cue to be labeled as terrorists and banned. Last weekend activists held a national day of protest in the US against the US bombing in Iran. It is reported that Israel is seeking access to US military weapons for retaliation against Iran.

Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

