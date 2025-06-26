Summary: This week on the Global Research News Hour we focus the spotlight on long time friend and colleague James Corbett, host of the Corbett Report on the arrival of his brand new book, Reportage: Essays on the New World Order, a book that explores the podcasters journey through the many topics that should concern listeners but that is ignored and suppressed in mainstream media, including the false flag theory of the 9/11 attacks, the control by elites of both the Left and the Right, the capture of science and environmental concerns and much, much more.