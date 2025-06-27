Joel Cohen— "Understanding The Language Of The Cello"

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Joel Cohen & Barry Vogel, Esq.

Date Published: June 27, 2025, midnight

Summary: The sound of the cello may, if you listen, be heard in the heart invoking a kaleidoscope of emotions on a “magic carpet ride” of sound. Joel Cohen, cellist extraordinaire has performed with the Oakland Symphony Orchestra, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, and currently lives in Mendocino County. When Joel Cohen visited the Radio Curious studios on April 26, 2010 he described his friend the cello, bowed it to life, and it sung and spoke to us. Our conversation began with Joel Cohen describing his relationship with the cello. This interview was recorded in the studios of Radio Curious on April 26, 2010.



The book Joel Cohen recommends is “Skinny Legs And All” by Tom Robbins.

