The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Radio Curious
2
Joel Cohen & Barry Vogel, Esq.
 Radio Curious - Barry Vogel  Contact Contributor
June 27, 2025, midnight
The sound of the cello may, if you listen, be heard in the heart invoking a kaleidoscope of emotions on a “magic carpet ride” of sound. Joel Cohen, cellist extraordinaire has performed with the Oakland Symphony Orchestra, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, and currently lives in Mendocino County. When Joel Cohen visited the Radio Curious studios on April 26, 2010 he described his friend the cello, bowed it to life, and it sung and spoke to us. Our conversation began with Joel Cohen describing his relationship with the cello. This interview was recorded in the studios of Radio Curious on April 26, 2010.

The book Joel Cohen recommends is “Skinny Legs And All” by Tom Robbins.
Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer.
Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.
As Radio Curious begins the 33d year of weekly broadcast, we're proud to be a part of the Library of Congress Audio Division. Our interviews cover a curiously wide variety of topics about life and ideas. Currently all of our half-hour, long-form interviews are from the Radio Curious archives. The website is www.radiocurious.org.

We ask that you please let us know if your station airs Radio Curious. If listen on line, please let us know your source. We would like to add you to our list of syndicate stations.
Being curious as we are, we do welcome questions, feedback and program ideas.

Thank you for listening.
Barry Vogel, Host and Producer

Joel Cohen— "Understanding The Language Of The Cello" Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 April 26, 2010
Ukiah, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 