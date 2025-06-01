Notes: #1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - Ex-policing minister Norman Baker: Crazy to ban Palestine Action, Royal Mint National Debt (2025) King Charles' cocaine dealer James Stunt - 00:35:00

#3 - Sophie Bolt CND General Secretary: Is Iran A Member of CND? RAF Marham demo tomorrow on Iran attacks by Trump - 00:30:00

#4 - NVDA Angie Zelter Seeds Of Hope (Jan-Jul 1996) Activism For Life (2021) - 00:30:00

#5 - Margaret Jones (Mar 2003) Two Of Fairford Five Six Trials Disarming B52s Palestine Action - 00:55:00

#6 - Nick Georges Shenstone Elbit Factory Palestine Action Court Case postponed for a fifth time - 00:20:00

#7 - Chris Hills Mixed Tenure Project (2006) Banks Kill Housing Policy housing bubble destroying communities 00:35:00

#8 - Big Pharma Good: BBC Verify Paloma Shemirani Marianna In Conspiracyland, Panorama Down The Cancer Conspiracy Rabbit Hole 23Jun25 - 00:25:00

#9 - Big Pharma Evil: Kate Shemirami on death of her daughter Paloma Richie Allen 24Jun25 - 01:10:00

#10 - Starmers Achilles Heel, Male Model Arsonists Lord Ally w Kit Klarenberg - 00:15:00

#11 - City of London Charles Malet Royal Remembrancer and the Freemasons UK Column - 00:04:00

#12 - Wellcome Trust to create artificial human DNA for artificial humans BBC News - 00:03:00

#13 - ADVISORY Richard Medhurst US-Iran Nuclear Agreement Timeline Rant, I Gave Them 60 Days, They Gave You 7 Years - 00:15:00

#14 - Ex-MI6 Alastair Crooke Iran-Israel Ceasefire, Inside the 12 Day War Trumps Peace Deal on Dialogue Works - 01:00:00

#15 - Ayatollah Ali Khamenei US strikes on Iran were Trumps showmanship not much more - 00:11:00

#16 - US attacks Iran UN Monday Securiy Council and Wednesday IAEA NPT sessions - 04:20:00

#17 - Colin Wallace Army PsyOps in N Ireland cf. Gaza, FRU The Man Who Knew Too Much, Propaganda Disinformation War - 01:00:00

