Program Information
State Of The City reports
Wellcome Trust launch Designer Human DNA manufacturing project
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
June 27, 2025, midnight
https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2025/06/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-245/
#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - Ex-policing minister Norman Baker: Crazy to ban Palestine Action, Royal Mint National Debt (2025) King Charles' cocaine dealer James Stunt - 00:35:00
#3 - Sophie Bolt CND General Secretary: Is Iran A Member of CND? RAF Marham demo tomorrow on Iran attacks by Trump - 00:30:00
#4 - NVDA Angie Zelter Seeds Of Hope (Jan-Jul 1996) Activism For Life (2021) - 00:30:00
#5 - Margaret Jones (Mar 2003) Two Of Fairford Five Six Trials Disarming B52s Palestine Action - 00:55:00
#6 - Nick Georges Shenstone Elbit Factory Palestine Action Court Case postponed for a fifth time - 00:20:00
#7 - Chris Hills Mixed Tenure Project (2006) Banks Kill Housing Policy housing bubble destroying communities 00:35:00
#8 - Big Pharma Good: BBC Verify Paloma Shemirani Marianna In Conspiracyland, Panorama Down The Cancer Conspiracy Rabbit Hole 23Jun25 - 00:25:00
#9 - Big Pharma Evil: Kate Shemirami on death of her daughter Paloma Richie Allen 24Jun25 - 01:10:00
#10 - Starmers Achilles Heel, Male Model Arsonists Lord Ally w Kit Klarenberg - 00:15:00
#11 - City of London Charles Malet Royal Remembrancer and the Freemasons UK Column - 00:04:00
#12 - Wellcome Trust to create artificial human DNA for artificial humans BBC News - 00:03:00
#13 - ADVISORY Richard Medhurst US-Iran Nuclear Agreement Timeline Rant, I Gave Them 60 Days, They Gave You 7 Years - 00:15:00
#14 - Ex-MI6 Alastair Crooke Iran-Israel Ceasefire, Inside the 12 Day War Trumps Peace Deal on Dialogue Works - 01:00:00
#15 - Ayatollah Ali Khamenei US strikes on Iran were Trumps showmanship not much more - 00:11:00
#16 - US attacks Iran UN Monday Securiy Council and Wednesday IAEA NPT sessions - 04:20:00
#17 - Colin Wallace Army PsyOps in N Ireland cf. Gaza, FRU The Man Who Knew Too Much, Propaganda Disinformation War - 01:00:00
#18 - identical to #13 (corrected verson)

