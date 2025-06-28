Celebrating a new edition of Ann Charney's novel, "Dobryd"

Subtitle:

Program Type: 5

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Ann Charney

Contributor: Unusual Sources Contact Contributor

Date Published: June 28, 2025, midnight

Summary: Celebrating a new edition of Ann Charney's novel, "Dobryd," in which a resilient family survives Nazism in an "unlucky region."

Credits:

Notes:



