Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K - Nige B in our Spotlight Interview (R&B)



Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, on this show we welcome Nige B of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band—a rising star in Indigenous hip hop. With five studio albums to his name, his latest project, Reshape // Refashion, delivers a bold and honest look at personal growth and transformation. Nige B is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about him at our place www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/nige-b.



Enjoy music from Nige B, Coletta, Rezcoast Grizz, Shon Denay, iskwe, Gladwyn Badger, Mitch Walking Elk, Hataalii, Cary Morin, Martha Redbone, Dubbygotbars, Truent, Melody McArthur, Inez Jasper, Fawn Wood, Mariame, Supaman, Leela Gilday, Gary Small, Patty Davis, Paula Lima, Leonard Sumner, Aysnabee, DJ Bitman, Eadse, Julieta Venegas, Tracy Bone, Sara Kae, Mike Paul Kuekuatsheu, Novalima, Nuxalk Radio, Vince Fontaine and much more.



Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.