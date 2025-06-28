The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of Indigenous tunes from our Indigenous Musicians
Weekly Program
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
June 28, 2025, midnight
Indigenous in Music with Larry K - Nige B in our Spotlight Interview (R&B)

Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, on this show we welcome Nige B of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band—a rising star in Indigenous hip hop. With five studio albums to his name, his latest project, Reshape // Refashion, delivers a bold and honest look at personal growth and transformation. Nige B is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about him at our place www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/nige-b.

Enjoy music from Nige B, Coletta, Rezcoast Grizz, Shon Denay, iskwe, Gladwyn Badger, Mitch Walking Elk, Hataalii, Cary Morin, Martha Redbone, Dubbygotbars, Truent, Melody McArthur, Inez Jasper, Fawn Wood, Mariame, Supaman, Leela Gilday, Gary Small, Patty Davis, Paula Lima, Leonard Sumner, Aysnabee, DJ Bitman, Eadse, Julieta Venegas, Tracy Bone, Sara Kae, Mike Paul Kuekuatsheu, Novalima, Nuxalk Radio, Vince Fontaine and much more.

Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 June 28, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 