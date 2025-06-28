The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Viktoriia Roshchyna
Weekly Program
Sevgil Musayeva, Editor-in-Chief of Ukrainska Pravda
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
June 28, 2025, midnight
Sevgil Musayeva is Editor-in-Chief of Ukrainska Pravda, Ukraine's major online news source. In June 2025, she talked to Ursula Ruedenberg of the radio program Ukraine 242, about the life and death of a daring and committed freelance reporter, Victoria Roshchyna, who repeatedly crossed into Russian-occupied territory documenting rights violations. In 2022, she received an International Women's Media Foundation Courage in Journalism Award. During her final trip, Victoria was captured, imprisoned and tortured. Her body was recently identified using DNA; her family still hopes to prove it is not hers. Her legacy inspires more journalists to follow her example.  WARNING: Some of the facts are disturbingly grim.
Interview and original production courtesy of Ukraine 242 producer Ursula Ruedenberg, whose program is distributed through Audioport in the US and as a podcast. Adapted for WINGS by Frieda Werden. 
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986, in collaboration with producers from around the world.

00:28:50 1 June 28, 2025
US, Canada, Kiev
