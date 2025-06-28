Summary: Sevgil Musayeva is Editor-in-Chief of Ukrainska Pravda, Ukraine's major online news source. In June 2025, she talked to Ursula Ruedenberg of the radio program Ukraine 242, about the life and death of a daring and committed freelance reporter, Victoria Roshchyna, who repeatedly crossed into Russian-occupied territory documenting rights violations. In 2022, she received an International Women's Media Foundation Courage in Journalism Award. During her final trip, Victoria was captured, imprisoned and tortured. Her body was recently identified using DNA; her family still hopes to prove it is not hers. Her legacy inspires more journalists to follow her example. WARNING: Some of the facts are disturbingly grim.