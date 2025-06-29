Summary: Saving Lives in Indian Country: Global Response & Tribal Communities



Encore: "Today on Indigenous in the News, we’re honored to welcome two distinguished guests. Joining us is Samuel Flores, the National Tribal Relations Manager for Global Medical Response, who works closely with Tribal nations to strengthen emergency medical services and ensure access to life-saving care in Native communities. Also with us is Jason Carrizosa, Chief Administrative Officer for the Morongo Band of Mission Indians, a leader in Tribal governance and community development. Together, they’ll share insights into the evolving landscape of Tribal healthcare, emergency response, and the partnerships driving meaningful change in Indian Country.



ABOUT GLOBAL MEDICAL RESPONSE



Global Medical Response (GMR) is a leading provider of comprehensive emergency medical services, delivering care to over five million patients annually. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, GMR employs nearly 35,000 professionals who offer compassionate, quality medical care, primarily focusing on emergency and patient relocation services across the United States and internationally. ​



GMR was established through the consolidation of industry leaders in air and ground emergency medical services, including American Medical Response (AMR), Air Evac Lifeteam, REACH Air Medical Services, Med-Trans Corporation, AirMed International, and Guardian Flight. This integration has enabled GMR to build an extensive network of ground and air clinical teams, ensuring patients receive the appropriate level of care promptly, regardless of the situation.



The company's mission is to provide care to the world at a moment's notice, emphasizing timely, equitable, and appropriate access to healthcare for all individuals, irrespective of their location. GMR offers a range of services, including emergency medical services, patient relocation, disaster response, and integrated healthcare solutions.



In addition to its core services, GMR is committed to employee development and well-being. The company offers programs like "Earn While You Learn," providing individuals with education and training to become certified Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) while earning a wage. Furthermore, the GMR Employee Foundation, established in 2005, offers financial assistance to employees facing severe hardships due to catastrophic events. ​Job Search | Indeed



GMR's dedication to innovation and excellence in emergency medical services has positioned it as a leader in the industry, continually striving to enhance patient care and access to medical services worldwide.



Indigenous in the News



Join us every week from Two Buffalo Studios in Bradenton, Florida, as we bring you the latest updates on issues that matter to us all, from the Shakers to the Makers across Indian Country. Hosted by Larry K. from the Ho-Chunk Nation and his co-host Gary Wilcox from the Powatan Nation.






