Notes: Hey Listeners,



Who is Dan Storper and why should we care? Dan passed away on May 22nd in his adopted hometown of New Orleans. He founded the Putumayo World Music label in 1993. Dan is important to any and everyone who loves music and especially those with a curiosity about “other”, and adventurous spirit, folks open to new music, folks that like to travel, folks that realize the world is bigger than the 23220 zip code, bigger than Richmond, bigger than Virginia, bigger than the US – it’s a global thing. Music isn’t just classic rock and oldies or indie rock – or even reggae. It’s bigger and Dan helped teach us that. Dan is important to the WRIR listener – like you – and so many others that don’t have WRIR in their backyard.



Dan was an important guy and while he didn’t invent world music, he championed it and made it accessible to listeners. He put it out there before you could go on the Internet and order music from all over the globe. He put it out there before you could stream music wherever you have a connection. Today let’s celebrate Dan and his legacy on Cause and Effect.



The Haberdasher



Macca Dread Jungle Groove Putumayo Presents Jungle Groove Putumayo

Big Chief Bo Dollis & The Wild Magnolias Coconut Milk Putomayo Presents New Orleans Putumayo

Baba Ken Okulolo Sawale Best of Baba Ken & Kotoja Inner Spirit Records

Paul Simon Homeless (with Ladysmith Black Mambazo) Graceland Legacy Recordings

Miriam Makeba The Lion Sleeps Tonight (Mbube) Sounds of South Africa Amazon

Manu Dibango Soul Makossa Manu Dibango Anthology Soul Makossa

Guaschara La Melodía Putumayo Discovery Presents World Party - EP Putumayo Discovery

Sandra Bernardo Camino Que Pasa Reggae World by Putumayo - EP Putumayo Digital Media LLC

Elijah Rose Mi Amor Putumayo Presents Global Lounge Putumayo

Brian Eno & David Byrne The Jezebel Spirit My Life In the Bush of Ghosts Nonesuch/Warner Records

Neguinho da Beija-Flor Aldeia de Okarimbe Brazil Classics 2: O Samba Luaka Bop

Taj Mahal & The Hula Blues Band Holoholo Ka'a (Live) Live from Kauai Kuleana Music

Buena Vista Social Club Chan Chan Buena Vista Social Club World Circuit

Kimi Djabaté Dindin Putumayo Presents African Acoustic Putumayo

Ana Caram Blue Bossa Putumayo Presents Bossa Nova Putumayo World Music

NUNNE Demasiado Putumayo Presents Latin American Women Putumayo

Yayá Massemba De Umbigo a Umbigo Putumayo Presents Brazilian Party Putumayo

Jarabe de Palo La Flaca La Flaca Parlophone Spain

Rico Rodriguez Midnight In Ethiopia Roots to the Bone Universal-Island Records Ltd.

Los Poboycitos Long Way Home (Back to New Orleans) Brand New Dance superultramega

Brigitte Bardot Un jour comme un autre Bubble Gum Universal Music Division Mercury Records

Svavar Knútur Ulfar Putumayo Presents the Music of Scandanavia Putumayo

Bombino Tar Hani (My Love) Agadez Cumbancha

RIKKI Kuro Usagi Haneta Rough Guide to the Best Japanese Music You've Never Heard Rough Guides/World Music Network

Los Riberenos Silbando (GRC for NYC Remix) Silbando (GRC for NYC Remix) - Single Electric Cowbell Records

