This week's Backbeat has more of the same, but all different. We'll hear a spiritual group, The Southern Sons, perform a rather bizarre version of a WWII hit, pop and country singer Kay Starr shows her jazz roots, Slim Gaillard teaches us some crapshooter's jive and John Prine revives a Jim Reeves hit. All this and more rounded out by Howlin' Wolf, The Drifters and Frankie Lymon make for a fun hour of vintage music Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year Merl Lindsay - Sentimental Journey - 1950 The Southern Sons - Praise The Lord And Pass The Ammunition - 1942 Bill Perkins - Baisa - 1963 Cliff Carlisle - Shanghai Rooster Yodel - 1931 Kay Starr - Love Me or Leave Me - 1946 The Melodians - Sweet Sensation - 1969 The Drifters - It Was A Tear - 1957 Slim Gaillard - A-Well-A-Take-Em Joe (Crapshooter's Jive) - 1939 Riverside Ramblers - Dissatisfied - 1937 Merline Johnson (The Yas Yas Girl) - Separation Blues - 1938 Swan's Silvertone Singers - All Aboard - 1951 John Prine (feat. Emmylou Harris) - I Know One - 1999 Little Richard - Send Me Some Lovin' - 1956 Al Urban - Won't Tell You Her Name - 1958 Mary Wallace - Real Fine Daddy - 1952 Howlin' Wolf - Mr. Highway Man (Cadillac Daddy) - 1952 Jimmy Patton - Let Me Slide - 1958 Bobby Charles - You Can Suit Yourself - 1957 Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers - Baby, Baby - 1957 Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - Tuxedo Boogie - 1948