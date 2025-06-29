The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
June 29, 2025, midnight
This week's Backbeat has more of the same, but all different. We'll hear a spiritual group, The Southern Sons, perform a rather bizarre version of a WWII hit, pop and country singer Kay Starr shows her jazz roots, Slim Gaillard teaches us some crapshooter's jive and John Prine revives a Jim Reeves hit. All this and more rounded out by Howlin' Wolf, The Drifters and Frankie Lymon make for a fun hour of vintage music
Artist - Title - Year
Merl Lindsay - Sentimental Journey - 1950
The Southern Sons - Praise The Lord And Pass The Ammunition - 1942
Bill Perkins - Baisa - 1963
Cliff Carlisle - Shanghai Rooster Yodel - 1931
Kay Starr - Love Me or Leave Me - 1946
The Melodians - Sweet Sensation - 1969
The Drifters - It Was A Tear - 1957
Slim Gaillard - A-Well-A-Take-Em Joe (Crapshooter's Jive) - 1939
Riverside Ramblers - Dissatisfied - 1937
Merline Johnson (The Yas Yas Girl) - Separation Blues - 1938
Swan's Silvertone Singers - All Aboard - 1951
John Prine (feat. Emmylou Harris) - I Know One - 1999
Little Richard - Send Me Some Lovin' - 1956
Al Urban - Won't Tell You Her Name - 1958
Mary Wallace - Real Fine Daddy - 1952
Howlin' Wolf - Mr. Highway Man (Cadillac Daddy) - 1952
Jimmy Patton - Let Me Slide - 1958
Bobby Charles - You Can Suit Yourself - 1957
Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers - Baby, Baby - 1957
Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - Tuxedo Boogie - 1948

00:58:00 1 June 29, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
