Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
double danger for our health
Weekly Program
Michael Mann, Gabriele Messori, Daniel Vecellio
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
June 29, 2025, midnight
Breaking climate news: hot humid heat domes over E. North America, UK, and Europe. Scientist Michael Mann blames changed planetary waves. Gabriele Messori, Uppsala University: whiplash combined climate hazards increasing. Body's heat tolerance lower than we were told. Dr. Daniel Vecellio on greatly enhanced risk to humans as humid heat stress strikes billions of people sooner than expected (repeat interview).
Michael Mann on BBC 250621 (4 min)

Gabriele Messori & Daniel Vecellio interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

One hour version has new song "Hot and Polluted" Lyrics Alex Smith, music AI
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 32:30 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

