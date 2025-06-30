Some Afropop, including the latest from from Cheikh Ibra Fam and Amadou & Mariam; the music of Yeison Landero, who plays Richmond's Get Tight Lounge on Thursday July 3; new highlife and Afrobeat by Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Femi Kuti and Afrodream; the Malian sounds of Salif Keita and Trio Mokili; the first new music in nine years from Mauritania's Noura Mint Seymali; and tsapiky, the blistering dance music of southwest Madagascar
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Daby Touré | Mauritania-France | Setal | Stereo Spirit | Real World | 2007 Cheikh Ibra Fam | Senegal-Reunion Island France | Sali | Sali - Single | Cumbancha | 2025 Amadou & Mariam | Mali | L'Amour à la Folie | L'Amour à la Folie - Single | Because Music | 2025 SMOD | France-Mali | Ça Chanté | SMOD | Nacional | 2011
Celso Piña, Yeison Landero & Ronda Bogota | Mexico-Colombia | Landero | Landero - Single | Warner Music Mexico | 2025 Los Gaiteros de San Jacinto | Colombia | Campesino Cimarrón (feat. Yeison Landero) | Toño García: El Último Cacique | Llorona | 2019 Yeison Landero | Colombia | Los Trabajos de Miguel | Landero Vive | Chambacu | 2018 Yeison Landero | Colombia | Noche de Cumbia (Cucumbielo edit) | Cumbia & Hip Hop Remixes | Kirmana | 2024
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley | Ghana | U Like or U No Like | Wake Up Afrika | Agogo | 2025 Femi Kuti | Nigeria | Think My People Think | Journey Through Life | Partisan | 2025 Afrodream | Senegal-Italy-Colombia | Afrotrip | Afrotrip - Single | Robik Music | 2025
Salif Keita | Mali | Chèrie | So Kono | Nø Førmat | 2025 Boubacar Traoré | Mali | Yafa Ma | Dounia Tabolo | Lusafrica | 2017 Trio Mokili | USA | Mariama Kaba | Trio Mokili | self-released | 2025