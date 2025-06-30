June 29, 2025: Cumbia sin fronteras

Program Type: Music

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Date Published: June 30, 2025, midnight

Summary: Some Afropop, including the latest from from Cheikh Ibra Fam and Amadou & Mariam; the music of Yeison Landero, who plays Richmond's Get Tight Lounge on Thursday July 3; new highlife and Afrobeat by Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Femi Kuti and Afrodream; the Malian sounds of Salif Keita and Trio Mokili; the first new music in nine years from Mauritania's Noura Mint Seymali; and tsapiky, the blistering dance music of southwest Madagascar

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Daby Touré | Mauritania-France | Setal | Stereo Spirit | Real World | 2007

Cheikh Ibra Fam | Senegal-Reunion Island France | Sali | Sali - Single | Cumbancha | 2025

Amadou & Mariam | Mali | L'Amour à la Folie | L'Amour à la Folie - Single | Because Music | 2025

SMOD | France-Mali | Ça Chanté | SMOD | Nacional | 2011



Celso Piña, Yeison Landero & Ronda Bogota | Mexico-Colombia | Landero | Landero - Single | Warner Music Mexico | 2025

Los Gaiteros de San Jacinto | Colombia | Campesino Cimarrón (feat. Yeison Landero) | Toño García: El Último Cacique | Llorona | 2019

Yeison Landero | Colombia | Los Trabajos de Miguel | Landero Vive | Chambacu | 2018

Yeison Landero | Colombia | Noche de Cumbia (Cucumbielo edit) | Cumbia & Hip Hop Remixes | Kirmana | 2024



Gyedu-Blay Ambolley | Ghana | U Like or U No Like | Wake Up Afrika | Agogo | 2025

Femi Kuti | Nigeria | Think My People Think | Journey Through Life | Partisan | 2025

Afrodream | Senegal-Italy-Colombia | Afrotrip | Afrotrip - Single | Robik Music | 2025



Salif Keita | Mali | Chèrie | So Kono | Nø Førmat | 2025

Boubacar Traoré | Mali | Yafa Ma | Dounia Tabolo | Lusafrica | 2017

Trio Mokili | USA | Mariama Kaba | Trio Mokili | self-released | 2025



Shueta | Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic | Wadna | Mariem Hassan Con Leyoad | Nubenegra | 2002

Aziza Brahim & Gulili Mankoo | Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic-Spain | Liberación de Guelta | Mabruk | Reaktion | 2012

Noura Mint Seymali | Mauritania | Guéreh | Guéreh - Single | Glitterbeat | 2025

Sahra Halgan | Somaliland-France | Sharaf | Hiddo Dhawr | Danaya | 2024



Rebona | Madagascar | Zana-Konko | Tsapiky! Modern Music from Southwest Madagascar | Sublime Frequencies | 2025

Mirasoa & Mahapoteke | Madagascar | Bleu Bleu | Tsapiky! Modern Music from Southwest Madagascar | Sublime Frequencies | 2025

Renitsa | Madagascar | Arodarodao | Tsapiky! Modern Music from Southwest Madagascar | Sublime Frequencies | 2025



