Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
June 30, 2025, midnight
Some Afropop, including the latest from from Cheikh Ibra Fam and Amadou & Mariam; the music of Yeison Landero, who plays Richmond's Get Tight Lounge on Thursday July 3; new highlife and Afrobeat by Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Femi Kuti and Afrodream; the Malian sounds of Salif Keita and Trio Mokili; the first new music in nine years from Mauritania's Noura Mint Seymali; and tsapiky, the blistering dance music of southwest Madagascar
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Daby Touré | Mauritania-France | Setal | Stereo Spirit | Real World | 2007
Cheikh Ibra Fam | Senegal-Reunion Island France | Sali | Sali - Single | Cumbancha | 2025
Amadou & Mariam | Mali | L'Amour à la Folie | L'Amour à la Folie - Single | Because Music | 2025
SMOD | France-Mali | Ça Chanté | SMOD | Nacional | 2011

Celso Piña, Yeison Landero & Ronda Bogota | Mexico-Colombia | Landero | Landero - Single | Warner Music Mexico | 2025
Los Gaiteros de San Jacinto | Colombia | Campesino Cimarrón (feat. Yeison Landero) | Toño García: El Último Cacique | Llorona | 2019
Yeison Landero | Colombia | Los Trabajos de Miguel | Landero Vive | Chambacu | 2018
Yeison Landero | Colombia | Noche de Cumbia (Cucumbielo edit) | Cumbia & Hip Hop Remixes | Kirmana | 2024

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley | Ghana | U Like or U No Like | Wake Up Afrika | Agogo | 2025
Femi Kuti | Nigeria | Think My People Think | Journey Through Life | Partisan | 2025
Afrodream | Senegal-Italy-Colombia | Afrotrip | Afrotrip - Single | Robik Music | 2025

Salif Keita | Mali | Chèrie | So Kono | Nø Førmat | 2025
Boubacar Traoré | Mali | Yafa Ma | Dounia Tabolo | Lusafrica | 2017
Trio Mokili | USA | Mariama Kaba | Trio Mokili | self-released | 2025

Shueta | Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic | Wadna | Mariem Hassan Con Leyoad | Nubenegra | 2002
Aziza Brahim & Gulili Mankoo | Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic-Spain | Liberación de Guelta | Mabruk | Reaktion | 2012
Noura Mint Seymali | Mauritania | Guéreh | Guéreh - Single | Glitterbeat | 2025
Sahra Halgan | Somaliland-France | Sharaf | Hiddo Dhawr | Danaya | 2024

Rebona | Madagascar | Zana-Konko | Tsapiky! Modern Music from Southwest Madagascar | Sublime Frequencies | 2025
Mirasoa & Mahapoteke | Madagascar | Bleu Bleu | Tsapiky! Modern Music from Southwest Madagascar | Sublime Frequencies | 2025
Renitsa | Madagascar | Arodarodao | Tsapiky! Modern Music from Southwest Madagascar | Sublime Frequencies | 2025

02:00:00 1 June 29, 2025
Richmond VA USA
