Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 06-30-25
Weekly Program
Marval A Rex.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
June 30, 2025, midnight
Trans masc. comedian Marval Rex stands up for “Big Dad Energy”; hundreds of thousands defy Orban to Pride Parade in Budapest, seventy-five people are arrested at an Indonesian “gay party”, a high court in India rules that trans women are legally women, the U.S. Supreme Court lets parents opt kids out of queer-related lessons but backs insurance coverage for PReP, and a “guerrilla theater” Pride show at the Kennedy Center trolls Trump.
Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out.”
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: Melanie Keller and Nathalie Munoz, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Jason Jenn. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Leslie Odom, Jr.; John Denver; Ed Wynn.
Now in our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
00:28:59 1 June 30, 2025
Los Angeles, CA USA
