Marval A Rex’s Big Dad Energy & global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 06-30-25

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Marval A Rex.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: June 30, 2025, midnight

Summary: Trans masc. comedian Marval Rex stands up for “Big Dad Energy”; hundreds of thousands defy Orban to Pride Parade in Budapest, seventy-five people are arrested at an Indonesian “gay party”, a high court in India rules that trans women are legally women, the U.S. Supreme Court lets parents opt kids out of queer-related lessons but backs insurance coverage for PReP, and a “guerrilla theater” Pride show at the Kennedy Center trolls Trump.

Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out.”

Credits: Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: Melanie Keller and Nathalie Munoz, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Jason Jenn. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Leslie Odom, Jr.; John Denver; Ed Wynn.

Now in our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!



Notes: * * * * * P L E A S E H E L P ! * * * * *

Now more than ever, your financial support of our U.S. 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-figures-or-more gift on the air if you wish.)

By check:

Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out

P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA

Online:

This Way Out DONATE

[www.thiswayout.org]

Thank you!





