One of the powers that we have as consumers is to “vote with our dollars,” or exercise our right to choose one brand over another. Boycotts and other awareness campaigns can pressure a company to conduct business differently. An area where consumers do not generally have that power is mining. Mining operates with little direct business-to-consumer transactions, and with minimal transparency. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Andrew Kaminsky, a journalist for Triple Pundit, to learn more about the mining industry. We look at the environmental impacts of extracting various minerals, discuss how mining companies are changing the way they operate, and examine a promising model in Canada where mining companies are partnering with indigenous communities in the region.
Track: Compared To What Artist: Les McCann & Eddie Harris Album: Swiss Movement Label: Atlantic Year: 1969
Track: Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes Artist: Paul Simon Album: Graceland Label: Warner Bros. Year: 1986
Track: We Work The Black Seam Artist: Sting Album: The Dream Of The Blue Turtles Label: A&M Year: 1985