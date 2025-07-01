The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Andrew Kaminsky
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
July 1, 2025, midnight
One of the powers that we have as consumers is to “vote with our dollars,” or exercise our right to choose one brand over another. Boycotts and other awareness campaigns can pressure a company to conduct business differently. An area where consumers do not generally have that power is mining. Mining operates with little direct business-to-consumer transactions, and with minimal transparency. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Andrew Kaminsky, a journalist for Triple Pundit, to learn more about the mining industry. We look at the environmental impacts of extracting various minerals, discuss how mining companies are changing the way they operate, and examine a promising model in Canada where mining companies are partnering with indigenous communities in the region.
Track: Compared To What
Artist: Les McCann & Eddie Harris
Album: Swiss Movement
Label: Atlantic
Year: 1969

Track: Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes
Artist: Paul Simon
Album: Graceland
Label: Warner Bros.
Year: 1986

Track: We Work The Black Seam
Artist: Sting
Album: The Dream Of The Blue Turtles
Label: A&M
Year: 1985

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 July 1, 2025
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 