THIS IS FASCISM! July 4: Protest, Don't Celebrate! #TrumpMustGoNow | No War On Iran! | Gaza + More

Subtitle: THIS IS FASCISM! July 4: Protest, Don't Celebrate! #TrumpMustGoNow | No War On Iran! | Gaza + More

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Annie Day (RNL Show); Andy Zee (Refuse Fascism); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs); Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show)

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 2, 2025, midnight

Summary: Introduction: Trump's fascist consolidation is advancing: mass deportations, war on Iran, and a flood of fascist rulings from the US Supreme Court. Plus the most massive protests so far against Trump on June 14. Andy Zee of Refuse Fascism on major plans for July 4. Bob Avakian, from “2025: A New Year—Profound New Challenges—And a Profoundly Positive Way Forward in the Face of Very Real Horror.” The system-created hellscape in Gaza.

Credits: Michael Slate, Host and Producer

Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host

Henry Carson, Assistant Producer

Notes: Broadcast ready with a break at 26:57 and 38:08 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.



