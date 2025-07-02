The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
THIS IS FASCISM! July 4: Protest, Don't Celebrate! #TrumpMustGoNow | No War On Iran! | Gaza + More
Weekly Program
Annie Day (RNL Show); Andy Zee (Refuse Fascism); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs); Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
July 2, 2025, midnight
Introduction: Trump's fascist consolidation is advancing: mass deportations, war on Iran, and a flood of fascist rulings from the US Supreme Court. Plus the most massive protests so far against Trump on June 14. Andy Zee of Refuse Fascism on major plans for July 4. Bob Avakian, from “2025: A New Year—Profound New Challenges—And a Profoundly Positive Way Forward in the Face of Very Real Horror.” The system-created hellscape in Gaza.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break at 26:57 and 38:08 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS250702 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 July 2, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 