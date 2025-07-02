This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
Between the Lines for July 2, 2025
Series:
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Subtitle: Released Date: July 2, 2025
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dulce Guzmán, Executive Director of the group Alianza Americas; Sarah Kendzior, bestselling author and commentator; Padma Dyvine, a survivor of Hurricane Helene from Bat Cave, North Carolina.
Contributor:
betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor
Date Published: July 2, 2025, midnight
Summary: The Chaos and Dire Consequences of Supreme Court’s Ruling on Birthright Citizenship; As the Trump GOP ‘Mafia State’ Relentlessly Attacks the Foundations of Democracy is There Reason for Hope?; North Carolina Neighbors Employed Mutual Aid in Ongoing Recovery from Hurricane Helene’s Destruction.
Credits:
Notes:
Version 1: Between the Lines for July 2, 2025
Description: Released Date: July 2, 2025
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:29:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: July 2, 2025
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:29:00
128Kbps mp3
(MB) None 4