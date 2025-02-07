Today’s guest is Amy Owen—a Civil Rights Attorney that has worked major civil rights cases alongside Ben Crump. She is known for working alongside professional athletes, celebrities, and other high-profile individuals. Find her online as Pineapple lawyer.
In the first half of the show, Amy discusses the new powers bestowed upon the Trump administration by the Supreme Court, as well as the limiting of the powers of the lower courts. We discuss the implications of this decision and what people can expect.
In the second half of the show, we discuss the capacity of Trump to deport citizens of the United States, and the president’s new immigration facility in Florida known as ‘Alligator Alcatraz.”
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.