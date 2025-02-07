Summary: Today’s guest is Amy Owen—a Civil Rights Attorney that has worked major civil rights cases alongside Ben Crump. She is known for working alongside professional athletes, celebrities, and other high-profile individuals. Find her online as Pineapple lawyer.



In the first half of the show, Amy discusses the new powers bestowed upon the Trump administration by the Supreme Court, as well as the limiting of the powers of the lower courts. We discuss the implications of this decision and what people can expect.



In the second half of the show, we discuss the capacity of Trump to deport citizens of the United States, and the president’s new immigration facility in Florida known as ‘Alligator Alcatraz.”

