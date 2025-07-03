Summary: Invigorating from the get go! We start the hour bathed in distortion from Zambia and Morocco.​ We tap into Retro Salish Futurisms by Russell Wallace & Snukwa7 (Shnook-wah = Friends). Mexican Institute Of Sound introduces his 4 favorite girls, Sonova introduces Frequent Flyer and Ancient Futures blaze with Purple Haze. Elbows Up with World Beat Canada.