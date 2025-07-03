The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
July 3, 2025, midnight
Invigorating from the get go! We start the hour bathed in distortion from Zambia and Morocco.​ We tap into Retro Salish Futurisms by Russell Wallace & Snukwa7 (Shnook-wah = Friends). Mexican Institute Of Sound introduces his 4 favorite girls, Sonova introduces Frequent Flyer and Ancient Futures blaze with Purple Haze. Elbows Up with World Beat Canada.
Calcopyrite Communications
Witch - Kamusale
Bab L'Bluz - Mouja
Russell Wallace & Snukwa7 - Ulushen CANCON
Sojii - Izz Gon (Otilor) CANCON
Fatbabs - End Of War feat. Jah Lil
Bixiga 70 - Mar Virado
Ancient Futures - Purple Haze
Siraba - Damba Kele
Islandman - Godless Ceremony
Mexican Institute Of Sound - Katia, Tania Paulina y La Kim
Vimma - Bensa 95
Eric Hilton - L'Ocean
Glass Beams - Mahal
Sonova - Feels So Right CANCON

59:30

World Beat Canada Radio July 5 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:30 1 July 3, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:30  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 