Invigorating from the get go! We start the hour bathed in distortion from Zambia and Morocco. We tap into Retro Salish Futurisms by Russell Wallace & Snukwa7 (Shnook-wah = Friends). Mexican Institute Of Sound introduces his 4 favorite girls, Sonova introduces Frequent Flyer and Ancient Futures blaze with Purple Haze. Elbows Up with World Beat Canada.
Calcopyrite Communications
Witch - Kamusale Bab L'Bluz - Mouja Russell Wallace & Snukwa7 - Ulushen CANCON Sojii - Izz Gon (Otilor) CANCON Fatbabs - End Of War feat. Jah Lil Bixiga 70 - Mar Virado Ancient Futures - Purple Haze Siraba - Damba Kele Islandman - Godless Ceremony Mexican Institute Of Sound - Katia, Tania Paulina y La Kim Vimma - Bensa 95 Eric Hilton - L'Ocean Glass Beams - Mahal Sonova - Feels So Right CANCON