We have a couple of more imports direct from Scotland to share this hour, along with nu-Irish from The Scratch and Tau & The Drones Of Praise, Nordic fiddle music from New Zealand and plenty of home-spun Celtivity. Your host is Patricia Fraser for this hour of Celt In A Twist!
Niteworks - An Toll Dubh feat. Sian Open The Door For Three - The Fairy Jig Set Enter The Haggis - Bound For America CANCON Graham Lindsey - The Vet Set CANCON The Outside Track - Flash Company The Scratch - Session Song Tau & The Drones Of Praise - Thunder Thunder Hummingbird Trio Ged - West Country Vishten Connexions - Galliard feat. De Temps Antan CANCON Flogging Molly - Requiem For A Dying Song Brighde Chainmbeul - Banish The Giant Of Doubt & Despair George Duff - Green Grow The Rashes Iain Morrison - Halcyon Daze