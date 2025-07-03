Summary: This week on the Global Research News Hour we examine this fundamental push happening toward support for NATO and militarism happening behind the scenes while our planet is facing a host of other problems. In our first half hour we speak to Alex Tyrrell leader of the Green Party of Quebec about a disturbing trend of NATO aligned entities looking to promote themselves under the guise of civic participation of our youth to reverse the anti-war trend that has developed among young people today.

Then in our second half hour, we talk to revered peace activist figure Medea Benjamin about NATO countries’ overwhelmingly agreed to addition of 5 Percent of nations’ GDP to defensive purposes will also subtract from our commitment to the environment and each other. Finally, peace activist Ken Stone joins us to talk about CANA. The Canadian NATO Parliamentary Association, and how it too drowns out Canadian military and foreign policy independence in the waters that power Defence contractors and Weapons manufacturers at the expense of everyone from the elderly to the next generation.