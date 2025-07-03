Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.



From FRANCE- First a press review about the bill before the French Parliament which would merge all public broadcasters together, revenge from some politicians who do not like their criticism- the bill has failed to pass so far. A press report on West Bank settlers who have been attacking Israeli Defense Forces who shot an Israeli 14 year old who the soldier mistook for a Palestinian. Then an updated report from Jerusalem about the West Bank settlers and the Israeli right wing who accuse the military of being leftists.



From GERMANY- Following an Israeli attack on a seaside cafe in Gaza that killed 30 civilians including another journalist, DW interviewed Martin Roux from Reporters Without Borders. They discuss this cafe incident as well as the unprecedented killing of 200 journalists by the Israeli army in its war on Gaza since October 2023. Journalists in war zones are protected under international law, and targeting them is a war crime.



From JAPAN- Trump has expressed frustration in trade talks with Japan- Japan is also frustrated and this report expresses the view from Japan. It also includes some history of the tariff conflict between the massive business partners. Zelensky wants to pull Ukraine from the Ottawa Convention which bans anti-personnel land mines- recently Poland and Finland said they are withdrawing from the treaty as well. Ukraine carried out a drone strike on a Russian factory 800 miles across the border.



From CUBA- Venezuela reported an international conspiracy bringing weapons across their borders to destabilize the country and justify a US intervention. No one is sure if the International Criminal Court will survive the Trump administration pressure on Gaza. Iran urged the UN and Security Council to strongly condemn Israel and the US for violating its national sovereignty.



