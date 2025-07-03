Thomas Jefferson & Clay Jenkinson: "The Author of the Declaration of Independence"

Subtitle:

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Clay Jenkinson & Barry Vogel, Esq.

Contributor: Radio Curious - Barry Vogel Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 3, 2025, midnight

Summary: Thomas Jefferson, the third President of the United States of America, stands as one of the lead political theorists of American history. His ward republican theory required an agrarian population, a government originating in the individual household, and a consistently questioning and rebellious public.My guest in this edition of Radio Curious is Mr. Jefferson, personified by Clay Jenkinson.We discussed what has gone wrong in the US since Mr. Jefferson was President and addressed some of his concepts of what are necessary for a democracy.



The book Thomas Jefferson recommends is “The History of the Peloponnesian War,” by Thuclydides.



The book C. Jenkinson recommends is “In the Absence of the Sacred,” by Jerry Mander.



Originally Broadcast: May 21, 1994

Credits: Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer.

Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.



Notes: As Radio Curious begins the 33d year of weekly broadcast, we're proud to be a part of the Library of Congress Audio Division. Our interviews cover a curiously wide variety of topics about life and ideas. Currently all of our half-hour, long-form interviews are from the Radio Curious archives. The website is www.radiocurious.org.



We ask that you please let us know if your station airs Radio Curious. If listen on line, please let us know your source. We would like to add you to our list of syndicate stations.

Being curious as we are, we do welcome questions, feedback and program ideas.



Thank you for listening.

Barry Vogel, Host and Producer



