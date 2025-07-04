Sonic Café, that’s the Brooklyn Charmers with there amazing cover of Steely Dan’s, Kid Charlemage, so hey welcome to the café, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 441. This time the Sonic Café presents a thing we’re calling, covering the oldies. That’s because the most current original artist release in this set is Chris Issak’s 1989 Wicked Games release. We’ll spin London Grammar’s haunting 2016 cover of the song. The oldest original artist release in the set is the Moody Blues 1967 classic Nights in White Satin. We’ll spin the Dickies with there 2018 cover, and boy does it rock. We’ll also bring you another Sonic Café two for two double spin. Near the bottom of the hour listen for Allison Young, and then the Atlanta Rhythm Section, both covering Spooky, the Dusty Springfield classic, all that plus Britney Spears covering Joan Jett’s I Love Rock and Roll, Breathe Carolina covering Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean, and you get the idea. So crank your radio up as the Sonic Café covers the oldies, with ahh a few enlightening, comedic and educational pop culture shorts thrown in as ahh public service, from way out here on the coast of the mighty Pacific, Here’s Blondie’s 2005 cover of T Rex’s 1971 hit Bang the Gong, and as always we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Kid Charlemagne (STEELY DAN COVER) Artist: Brooklyn Charmers LP: Yr: 2019 Song 2: Bang A Gong (Get It On) Artist: Blondie LP: Blonde And Beyond Yr: 2005 Song 3: I Love Rock 'N' Roll Artist: Britney Jean Spears LP: Yr: 2011 Song 4: Honky Tonk Women Artist: The Pogues LP: The Rest of the Best Yr. 1992 Song 5: I'm Not in Love Artist: Martin Craddock LP: Yr: 2022 Song 6: Billie Jean Artist: Breathe Carolina LP: Punk Goes Pop, Vol. 5 Yr: 2012 Song 7: Green Onions Artist: The Blues Brothers LP: The Blues Brothers Complete [Disc 2] Year: 1980 Song 8: Spooky (Dusty Springfield cover) Artist: Allison Young LP: Yr: 2020 Song 9: Spooky Artist: Atlanta Rhythm Section LP: The Best Of Atlanta Rhythm Section Yr: 1975 Song 10: I Touch Myself (Cover/Live) Artist: BØRNS LP: Yr: 2017 Song 11: Nights In White Satin Artist: The Dickies LP: Dawn Of The Dickies Yr: 2018 Song 12: Wicked Game (Chris Issak Cover) Artist: London Grammar LP: Biz Sessions Yr: 2016 Song 13: Time After Time Artist: Iron & Wine LP: Time After Time Yr: 2016 Song 14: White Car Artist: Yes LP: Drama Yr: 1980
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)