Program Information
Trading Unlocked
Ft. Sean Sawyer
Unspecified
Kyle Hedman, Sean Sawyer
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
July 4, 2025, midnight
In the premiere of their new miniseries Trading Unlocked, Kyle and Sean dive deep into the emotional undercurrents of trading, starting with one of the most misunderstood and impactful emotions—fear. Rather than treating fear as a flaw to be eliminated, Sean reframes it as a functional, even necessary ally. Together, they explore how fear shapes our trading behaviors, from risk management to hesitation, and how it can serve as critical data rather than a threat to be suppressed.

Listeners will learn how to build awareness of their fear responses, utilize mindfulness to reframe those reactions, and even personify fear to create a more constructive relationship with it. The duo also shares tools like grounding techniques, self-compassion strategies, and the importance of “adding to the experience” rather than fighting emotions.

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just beginning to navigate the psychological side of markets, this episode offers relatable insights, practical takeaways, and a compelling start to a series that reimagines emotional intelligence as the ultimate trading edge.
Want to go deeper? Join the upcoming six-week workshop starting in August at SoundPerformancePsychology.com.

Email us questions at chinashopproductions@gmail.com
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

Befriending Fear Download Program Podcast
00:49:48 1 June 16, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:49:48  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 