Electronic Intifada Radio
4 July 2025
Regular Show
Nora Barrows-Friedman, Ali Abunimah, Jon Elmer, Helena Cobban
July 4, 2025, midnight
This week on the show, hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah speak with author, journalist and director of Just World Educational Helena Cobban. She analyses the U.S./Israeli war on Iran and how the 12-day war impacted Gaza. On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s Jon Elmer takes us inside the battle of Khan Younis. He tells us about a Qassam ambush that disabled an Israeli tank, and nearly captured the Commander of the 36th Division, one of 130 qualitative resistance operations in Khan Younis in the month of June alone. And we hear about what it means now that the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City has run out of the most elemental tool of medicine, saline.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made.

