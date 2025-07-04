Summary: This week on the show, hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah speak with author, journalist and director of Just World Educational Helena Cobban. She analyses the U.S./Israeli war on Iran and how the 12-day war impacted Gaza. On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s Jon Elmer takes us inside the battle of Khan Younis. He tells us about a Qassam ambush that disabled an Israeli tank, and nearly captured the Commander of the 36th Division, one of 130 qualitative resistance operations in Khan Younis in the month of June alone. And we hear about what it means now that the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City has run out of the most elemental tool of medicine, saline.

