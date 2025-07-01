Notes: #1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - Steve Hall Arbeit Macht (disabled people) Frei - migrant labour markets - is crying Rachel Reeves a victim of mafia profiling and fetishistic disavowal - 00:35:00

#3 - Dan Jarvis opens Commons debate Palestine Action terror ban 03Jul25 - 01:30:00

#4 - Francesca Albanese UN report on corpotations supporting genocide in Gaza PM 03Jul25 - 00:10:00

#5 - MI6 Bilderberger John Sawers US should destroy as much of Irans nuclear programme as possible 19Jun25 - 00:05:00

#6 - Richard Medhurst Death to NATO at Glastonbury Alliance of Evil - 00:10:00

#7 - NATO expansion SG Mark Rutte delivers remarks at summit in The Hague - 00:30:00

#8 - Eugene Jarecki talks about his Assange documentary The Six Billion Dollar Man - 00:08:00

#9 - Noam Chomsky on US warfare state computers internet biotech military - 01:05:00

#10 - Norman Lamont Resignation Speech (1991) - 00:20:00

#11 - Richard Burgon Disabled Bill speech 01Jul25 - 00:06:00

#13 - Short history of the Windsor/Stonehenge Peoples Free Festival - from Windsor to the Beanfield by Neil Goodwin - 00:25:00

#14 - Michael Hudson Iran-Israel Tensions Flare Israel Violates Its Conpact With The Lord Richard Wolff Mamdani beats Cuomo - 01:00:00