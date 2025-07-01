#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download] Full interviews with... #2 - Steve Hall Arbeit Macht (disabled people) Frei - migrant labour markets - is crying Rachel Reeves a victim of mafia profiling and fetishistic disavowal - 00:35:00 #3 - Dan Jarvis opens Commons debate Palestine Action terror ban 03Jul25 - 01:30:00 #4 - Francesca Albanese UN report on corpotations supporting genocide in Gaza PM 03Jul25 - 00:10:00 #5 - MI6 Bilderberger John Sawers US should destroy as much of Irans nuclear programme as possible 19Jun25 - 00:05:00 #6 - Richard Medhurst Death to NATO at Glastonbury Alliance of Evil - 00:10:00 #7 - NATO expansion SG Mark Rutte delivers remarks at summit in The Hague - 00:30:00 #8 - Eugene Jarecki talks about his Assange documentary The Six Billion Dollar Man - 00:08:00 #9 - Noam Chomsky on US warfare state computers internet biotech military - 01:05:00 #10 - Norman Lamont Resignation Speech (1991) - 00:20:00 #11 - Richard Burgon Disabled Bill speech 01Jul25 - 00:06:00 #12 - identical to #8 #13 - Short history of the Windsor/Stonehenge Peoples Free Festival - from Windsor to the Beanfield by Neil Goodwin - 00:25:00 #14 - Michael Hudson Iran-Israel Tensions Flare Israel Violates Its Conpact With The Lord Richard Wolff Mamdani beats Cuomo - 01:00:00