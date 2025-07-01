The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
State Of The City reports
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative
July 4, 2025


https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2025/07/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-247/
#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - Steve Hall Arbeit Macht (disabled people) Frei - migrant labour markets - is crying Rachel Reeves a victim of mafia profiling and fetishistic disavowal - 00:35:00
#3 - Dan Jarvis opens Commons debate Palestine Action terror ban 03Jul25 - 01:30:00
#4 - Francesca Albanese UN report on corpotations supporting genocide in Gaza PM 03Jul25 - 00:10:00
#5 - MI6 Bilderberger John Sawers US should destroy as much of Irans nuclear programme as possible 19Jun25 - 00:05:00
#6 - Richard Medhurst Death to NATO at Glastonbury Alliance of Evil - 00:10:00
#7 - NATO expansion SG Mark Rutte delivers remarks at summit in The Hague - 00:30:00
#8 - Eugene Jarecki talks about his Assange documentary The Six Billion Dollar Man - 00:08:00
#9 - Noam Chomsky on US warfare state computers internet biotech military - 01:05:00
#10 - Norman Lamont Resignation Speech (1991) - 00:20:00
#11 - Richard Burgon Disabled Bill speech 01Jul25 - 00:06:00
#13 - Short history of the Windsor/Stonehenge Peoples Free Festival - from Windsor to the Beanfield by Neil Goodwin - 00:25:00
#14 - Michael Hudson Iran-Israel Tensions Flare Israel Violates Its Conpact With The Lord Richard Wolff Mamdani beats Cuomo - 01:00:00

