|
Imogen Heap, “Hide and Seek”
from Speak for Yourself
Megaphonic - 2005
Imogen Heap, “Daylight Robbery”
from Speak for Yourself
Megaphonic - 2005
Soda Stereo, “Ella Uso Mi Cabeza Como un Revólver”
from Sueño Stereo
Ariola - 1995
Los Ángeles Azules, “Cómo Te Voy A Olvidar”
from 20 Kilates
UMLE - Disa - 2013
Sobredosis & Quantic, “No Llores Por Mí (Mixed) [Mixed]”
from DJ - Kicks: Quantic (DJ Mix)
!K7 - 2025
Nortec: Bostich + Fussible, “Reten”
from Tijuana Sound Machine (Nortec Collective Presents Bostich & Fussible)
Nacional Records - 2008
Nortec: Bostich + Fussible, “Brown Bike”
from Tijuana Sound Machine (Nortec Collective Presents Bostich & Fussible)
Nacional Records - 2008
KAROL G, “Tropicoqueta”
from Tropicoqueta
Bichota Records - 2025
Four Tet, “Into Dust (Still Falling)”
from Into Dust (Still Falling) - Single
Text Records - 2025
Sam Binga & Machinedrum, “MSG”
from Club Orthodontics
Pineapple Records - 2025
Unknown Mortal Orchestra, “DEATH COMES FROM THE SKY”
from CURSE - EP
Jagjaguar - 2025
Nilüfer Yanya, “Where to Look”
from Dancing Shoes - EP
Ninja Tune - 2025
Yumi Arai, “やさしさに包まれたなら (If you are surrounded by kindness)”
from MISSLIM
Express - 1974
Yaya Bey, “end of the world (feat. Nigel Hall & Butcher Brown)”
from do it afraid
drink sum wtr - 2025
Jimetta Rose & Josef Leimberg, “Echoes of One (feat. Jimetta Rose)”
from Astral Progressions
Alpha Pup - 2016
John Coltrane, “A Love Supreme, Pt. 4: Psalm”
from A Love Supreme
Verve Reissues - 2011
Duke Ellington And His Orchestra, “Various LIVE tracks (Far East Suite?) from 1966 Reel To Reel”
from LIVE tracks from 1966 Reel To Reel
unknown
Rotary Connection, “Respect”
from Songs
Geffen - 1969
Rotary Connection, “Amuse”
from Dinner Music
Geffen - 1970
Azymuth, “Morning”
from Azymuth (Deluxe Edition)
Far Out Recordings - 2007
Dalton, “Soul Brother”
from Alech / Soul Brother (Habibi Funk 001) - Single
Habibi Funk - 2019
Aged In Harmony, “You're a Melody”
from You're a Melody - EP
Melodies International - 2016
Sudan Archives, “DEAD”
from DEAD - Single
Stones Throw - 2025
PinkPantheress, “Close to you”
from Close to you - Single
Warner Records - 2025
Little Simz, “Only (feat. Lydia Kitto)”
from Lotus
Forever Living Originals and AWAL - 2025
ARTMS, “Goddess”
from < Club Icarus >
MODHAUS