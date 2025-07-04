Notes:

Imogen Heap, “Hide and Seek”

from Speak for Yourself

Megaphonic - 2005



Imogen Heap, “Daylight Robbery”

from Speak for Yourself

Megaphonic - 2005



Soda Stereo, “Ella Uso Mi Cabeza Como un Revólver”

from Sueño Stereo

Ariola - 1995



Los Ángeles Azules, “Cómo Te Voy A Olvidar”

from 20 Kilates

UMLE - Disa - 2013



Sobredosis & Quantic, “No Llores Por Mí (Mixed) [Mixed]”

from DJ - Kicks: Quantic (DJ Mix)

!K7 - 2025



Nortec: Bostich + Fussible, “Reten”

from Tijuana Sound Machine (Nortec Collective Presents Bostich & Fussible)

Nacional Records - 2008



Nortec: Bostich + Fussible, “Brown Bike”

from Tijuana Sound Machine (Nortec Collective Presents Bostich & Fussible)

Nacional Records - 2008



KAROL G, “Tropicoqueta”

from Tropicoqueta

Bichota Records - 2025



Four Tet, “Into Dust (Still Falling)”

from Into Dust (Still Falling) - Single

Text Records - 2025



Sam Binga & Machinedrum, “MSG”

from Club Orthodontics

Pineapple Records - 2025



Unknown Mortal Orchestra, “DEATH COMES FROM THE SKY”

from CURSE - EP

Jagjaguar - 2025



Nilüfer Yanya, “Where to Look”

from Dancing Shoes - EP

Ninja Tune - 2025



Yumi Arai, “やさしさに包まれたなら (If you are surrounded by kindness)”

from MISSLIM

Express - 1974



Yaya Bey, “end of the world (feat. Nigel Hall & Butcher Brown)”

from do it afraid

drink sum wtr - 2025



Jimetta Rose & Josef Leimberg, “Echoes of One (feat. Jimetta Rose)”

from Astral Progressions

Alpha Pup - 2016



John Coltrane, “A Love Supreme, Pt. 4: Psalm”

from A Love Supreme

Verve Reissues - 2011



Duke Ellington And His Orchestra, “Various LIVE tracks (Far East Suite?) from 1966 Reel To Reel”

from LIVE tracks from 1966 Reel To Reel

unknown



Rotary Connection, “Respect”

from Songs

Geffen - 1969



Rotary Connection, “Amuse”

from Dinner Music

Geffen - 1970



Azymuth, “Morning”

from Azymuth (Deluxe Edition)

Far Out Recordings - 2007



Dalton, “Soul Brother”

from Alech / Soul Brother (Habibi Funk 001) - Single

Habibi Funk - 2019



Aged In Harmony, “You're a Melody”

from You're a Melody - EP

Melodies International - 2016



Sudan Archives, “DEAD”

from DEAD - Single

Stones Throw - 2025



PinkPantheress, “Close to you”

from Close to you - Single

Warner Records - 2025



Little Simz, “Only (feat. Lydia Kitto)”

from Lotus

Forever Living Originals and AWAL - 2025



ARTMS, “Goddess”

from < Club Icarus >

MODHAUS

