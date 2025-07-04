The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
July 4, 2025, midnight

Imogen Heap, “Hide and Seek”
from Speak for Yourself
Megaphonic - 2005

Imogen Heap, “Daylight Robbery”
from Speak for Yourself
Megaphonic - 2005

Soda Stereo, “Ella Uso Mi Cabeza Como un Revólver”
from Sueño Stereo
Ariola - 1995

Los Ángeles Azules, “Cómo Te Voy A Olvidar”
from 20 Kilates
UMLE - Disa - 2013

Sobredosis & Quantic, “No Llores Por Mí (Mixed) [Mixed]”
from DJ - Kicks: Quantic (DJ Mix)
!K7 - 2025

Nortec: Bostich + Fussible, “Reten”
from Tijuana Sound Machine (Nortec Collective Presents Bostich & Fussible)
Nacional Records - 2008

Nortec: Bostich + Fussible, “Brown Bike”
from Tijuana Sound Machine (Nortec Collective Presents Bostich & Fussible)
Nacional Records - 2008

KAROL G, “Tropicoqueta”
from Tropicoqueta
Bichota Records - 2025

Four Tet, “Into Dust (Still Falling)”
from Into Dust (Still Falling) - Single
Text Records - 2025

Sam Binga & Machinedrum, “MSG”
from Club Orthodontics
Pineapple Records - 2025

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, “DEATH COMES FROM THE SKY”
from CURSE - EP
Jagjaguar - 2025

Nilüfer Yanya, “Where to Look”
from Dancing Shoes - EP
Ninja Tune - 2025

Yumi Arai, “やさしさに包まれたなら (If you are surrounded by kindness)”
from MISSLIM
Express - 1974

Yaya Bey, “end of the world (feat. Nigel Hall & Butcher Brown)”
from do it afraid
drink sum wtr - 2025

Jimetta Rose & Josef Leimberg, “Echoes of One (feat. Jimetta Rose)”
from Astral Progressions
Alpha Pup - 2016

John Coltrane, “A Love Supreme, Pt. 4: Psalm”
from A Love Supreme
Verve Reissues - 2011

Duke Ellington And His Orchestra, “Various LIVE tracks (Far East Suite?) from 1966 Reel To Reel”
from LIVE tracks from 1966 Reel To Reel
unknown

Rotary Connection, “Respect”
from Songs
Geffen - 1969

Rotary Connection, “Amuse”
from Dinner Music
Geffen - 1970

Azymuth, “Morning”
from Azymuth (Deluxe Edition)
Far Out Recordings - 2007

Dalton, “Soul Brother”
from Alech / Soul Brother (Habibi Funk 001) - Single
Habibi Funk - 2019

Aged In Harmony, “You're a Melody”
from You're a Melody - EP
Melodies International - 2016

Sudan Archives, “DEAD”
from DEAD - Single
Stones Throw - 2025

PinkPantheress, “Close to you”
from Close to you - Single
Warner Records - 2025

Little Simz, “Only (feat. Lydia Kitto)”
from Lotus
Forever Living Originals and AWAL - 2025

ARTMS, “Goddess”
from < Club Icarus >
MODHAUS

Download Program Podcast
01:58:58 1 June 22, 2025
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:58:58  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 