Program Information
Truth and Justice Radio
TWIP-250706 The question is no longer whether people can stop the siege, but whether the world will allow them to succeed..
2
Host: Reynad Alghool
 Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC)  Contact Contributor
July 6, 2025, midnight
The power of people to break the siege on Gaza is undeniable, but it faces immense obstacles. From the Freedom Flotilla Coalition to global marches and solidarity campaigns, civilians around the world have risked their safety to challenge Israel’s blockade and deliver aid directly to Gaza. Imagine if every country sent a relief boat—hundreds of vessels carrying food, medicine, and hope. The sheer scale could overwhelm Israeli enforcement and force the world to confront the injustice. Yet history shows that Israel has consistently intercepted these missions, often with military force, as seen in the deadly 2010 raid on the Mavi Marmara, the 2025 seizure of the Madleen, and the drone attack on the Conscience ship near Malta. These actions, often in international waters, violate international law but continue with impunity, backed by powerful allies. Still, people have the power to disrupt, expose, and mobilize. Breaking the siege will require not just courage, but coordinated global action—through diplomacy, legal pressure, and sustained public outrage that demands accountability. As Ahmed Alnaouq said in a recent interview: The question is no longer whether people can stop the siege, but whether the world will allow them to succeed.
Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, Professor. Ann Lucas, Sofia Rose Wolman, Lish, Juliet Salameh Olivier, Dr. Bethany Marks, Dr. Rana Awwad, Tahani Abu Mosa, Reynad Alghool, and Mohammed Alghool

00:59:56 1 July 5, 2025
Boston, Newton, Cambridge, and elsewhere.
