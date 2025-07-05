Cold Facts about Hargrove

Subtitle:

Program Type: 5

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Tony Leah, UNIFOR activist. Author of The Truth About the ‘37 GM Strike.

Contributor: Unusual Sources Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 5, 2025, midnight

Summary: Cold facts about Hargrove, the labour "leader" who took CAW-Unifor out of the NDP, supported Liberals, Israel, and promoted raids on CLC member unions.

Credits:

Notes:



