|
|
Program Information
|
|
|Taylor Report
|
|
|
|5
|
|Tony Leah, UNIFOR activist. Author of The Truth About the ‘37 GM Strike.
|
| Unusual Sources Contact Contributor
|
|July 5, 2025, midnight
| Cold facts about Hargrove, the labour "leader" who took CAW-Unifor out of the NDP, supported Liberals, Israel, and promoted raids on CLC member unions.
|
|
|
| Interview with Tony Leah
|Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen to the Interview
|00:14:32
|1
| June 30, 2025
|
|Toronto, Ontario
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 00:14:32
| 160Kbps mp3
(MB) None
|4
|