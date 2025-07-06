This week's show features an American jazz singer from Glasgow, the original version of 16 Tons, Dean Martin re-imagining a popular Mexican melody, a rockabilly wild man who became an Arizona State Representative and a whole lot of other favourites.
Artist - Title - Year Louis Jordan & His Tympany Five - Fat Back & Corn Liquor - 1954 Joe Liggins & His Honeydrippers - I've Got A Right To Cry - 1956 Soul Stirrers - Come And Go To That Land - 1953 Jaye P. Morgan - I Walk The Line - 1960 Merle Travis - Sixteen Tons - 1947 Singing Stars - I'll Be Singing There - 1960 Fats Waller - Write Myself A Letter - 1935 The Collins Kids - Beetle Bug Bop - 1955 The Prairie Ramblers - I'm Looking For The Bully Of The Town - 1936 Pat Johnson - Chipmunk Rag - 2018 The Deep River Boys - It Had To Be You - 1952 Bo Diddley - Road Runner - 1959 Hank Thompson - Long John - 1961 Mr. Bear & his Bearcats - Mr. Bear Comes To Town - 1958 Ella Logan with the Spirits Of Rhythm - From Monday On - 1941 Edmundo Ros - Mambo Jambo - 1950 Dean Martin - Sway - 1964 The Mills Bros - Rockin' Chair Swing - 1937 Bob(by) Lee (Trammel) - You Mostest Girl - 1958 Chick Webb & His Orchestra - Don't Be That Way - 1934