Artist - Title - Year

Louis Jordan & His Tympany Five - Fat Back & Corn Liquor - 1954

Joe Liggins & His Honeydrippers - I've Got A Right To Cry - 1956

Soul Stirrers - Come And Go To That Land - 1953

Jaye P. Morgan - I Walk The Line - 1960

Merle Travis - Sixteen Tons - 1947

Singing Stars - I'll Be Singing There - 1960

Fats Waller - Write Myself A Letter - 1935

The Collins Kids - Beetle Bug Bop - 1955

The Prairie Ramblers - I'm Looking For The Bully Of The Town - 1936

Pat Johnson - Chipmunk Rag - 2018

The Deep River Boys - It Had To Be You - 1952

Bo Diddley - Road Runner - 1959

Hank Thompson - Long John - 1961

Mr. Bear & his Bearcats - Mr. Bear Comes To Town - 1958

Ella Logan with the Spirits Of Rhythm - From Monday On - 1941

Edmundo Ros - Mambo Jambo - 1950

Dean Martin - Sway - 1964

The Mills Bros - Rockin' Chair Swing - 1937

Bob(by) Lee (Trammel) - You Mostest Girl - 1958

Chick Webb & His Orchestra - Don't Be That Way - 1934