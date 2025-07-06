The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
July 6, 2025, midnight
This week's show features an American jazz singer from Glasgow, the original version of 16 Tons, Dean Martin re-imagining a popular Mexican melody, a rockabilly wild man who became an Arizona State Representative and a whole lot of other favourites.

Artist - Title - Year
Louis Jordan & His Tympany Five - Fat Back & Corn Liquor - 1954
Joe Liggins & His Honeydrippers - I've Got A Right To Cry - 1956
Soul Stirrers - Come And Go To That Land - 1953
Jaye P. Morgan - I Walk The Line - 1960
Merle Travis - Sixteen Tons - 1947
Singing Stars - I'll Be Singing There - 1960
Fats Waller - Write Myself A Letter - 1935
The Collins Kids - Beetle Bug Bop - 1955
The Prairie Ramblers - I'm Looking For The Bully Of The Town - 1936
Pat Johnson - Chipmunk Rag - 2018
The Deep River Boys - It Had To Be You - 1952
Bo Diddley - Road Runner - 1959
Hank Thompson - Long John - 1961
Mr. Bear & his Bearcats - Mr. Bear Comes To Town - 1958
Ella Logan with the Spirits Of Rhythm - From Monday On - 1941
Edmundo Ros - Mambo Jambo - 1950
Dean Martin - Sway - 1964
The Mills Bros - Rockin' Chair Swing - 1937
Bob(by) Lee (Trammel) - You Mostest Girl - 1958
Chick Webb & His Orchestra - Don't Be That Way - 1934

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 July 6, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 