We'll celebrate the omnipresence of love with Sly & the Family Stone and Pharoah Sanders, search for The Dolphins with Richie Havens, and go Walking in Space with the original Japanese cast of Hair.
UpFront Soul #2025.27 PlaylistHour 1 Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night A&M 1975 Flash & the Dynamics Everybody's Got Soul Fania Latin Soul Essentials Bunzu Sounds Zinabu World Psychedelic Classics 3: Love's a Real Thing Curtis Mayfield If I Were Only a Child Again Back to the World Sly & the Family Stone We Love All (Freedom) (Live at the Fillmore East October 4th & 5th 1968 Show 1) Live at the Fillmore East October 4th & 5th 1968 Kahil El'Zabar Quartet We'll Get Through This A Time for Healing Pharoah Sanders Love Is Everywhere (Live in Paris (1975)) Live in Paris (1975) Nina Simone Suzanne (alternate take) To Love Somebody Richie Havens The Dolphins Resume: The Best of Richie Havens Hair (Original Japanese Cast) Walking in Space Hair (Original Japanese Cast Recording) 6IX "You Can, We Can" I'm Just Like You: Sly's Stone Flower 1969-1970 Hour 2 Sam Cooke The House I Live In Sam Cooke's Tour John Legend & the Roots I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free Wake Up! Mahalia Jackson Keep Your Hand on the Plow Moving On Up A Little Higher Shanachie Black Sugar Funky Man Black Sugar The Headhunters Daffy's Dance Survival Of The Fittest Afro Kelenkye Band Jungle Funk Syl Johnson Try Me (1967) Syl Johnson-The Complete Twinight Singles Sunny & the Sunliners "Smile Now, Cry Later" Mr. Brown Eyed Soul San Francisco Christian Center The Promise Sounds of the San Francisco Christian Center Cultures of Soul
Aretha Franklin You'll Never Walk Alone Amazing Grace Carla Thomas Move On Drifter Comfort Me Atlantic Bo Diddley Who May Your Lover Be Chess Box Honey Cone Are You Man Enough Are You Strong Enough Sweet Replies ENDRECHERI Butter The Blackbyrds The Baby Walking in Rhythm: The Essential Selection 1973 - 1980 Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985