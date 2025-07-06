The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
UpFront Soul
Funk, Soul & Jazz 120 Minutes of Soulful Sounds to Which You May Get Down
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
July 6, 2025, midnight
We'll celebrate the omnipresence of love with Sly & the Family Stone and Pharoah Sanders, search for The Dolphins with Richie Havens, and go Walking in Space with the original Japanese cast of Hair.
UpFront Soul #2025.27 PlaylistHour 1
Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night A&M 1975
Flash & the Dynamics Everybody's Got Soul Fania Latin Soul Essentials
Bunzu Sounds Zinabu World Psychedelic Classics 3: Love's a Real Thing
Curtis Mayfield If I Were Only a Child Again Back to the World
Sly & the Family Stone We Love All (Freedom) (Live at the Fillmore East October 4th & 5th 1968 Show 1) Live at the Fillmore East October 4th & 5th 1968
Kahil El'Zabar Quartet We'll Get Through This A Time for Healing
Pharoah Sanders Love Is Everywhere (Live in Paris (1975)) Live in Paris (1975)
Nina Simone Suzanne (alternate take) To Love Somebody
Richie Havens The Dolphins Resume: The Best of Richie Havens
Hair (Original Japanese Cast) Walking in Space Hair (Original Japanese Cast Recording)
6IX "You Can, We Can" I'm Just Like You: Sly's Stone Flower 1969-1970
Hour 2
Sam Cooke The House I Live In Sam Cooke's Tour
John Legend & the Roots I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free Wake Up!
Mahalia Jackson Keep Your Hand on the Plow Moving On Up A Little Higher Shanachie
Black Sugar Funky Man Black Sugar
The Headhunters Daffy's Dance Survival Of The Fittest
Afro Kelenkye Band Jungle Funk
Syl Johnson Try Me (1967) Syl Johnson-The Complete Twinight Singles
Sunny & the Sunliners "Smile Now, Cry Later" Mr. Brown Eyed Soul
San Francisco Christian Center The Promise Sounds of the San Francisco Christian Center Cultures of Soul

Aretha Franklin You'll Never Walk Alone Amazing Grace
Carla Thomas Move On Drifter Comfort Me Atlantic
Bo Diddley Who May Your Lover Be Chess Box
Honey Cone Are You Man Enough Are You Strong Enough Sweet Replies
ENDRECHERI Butter
The Blackbyrds The Baby Walking in Rhythm: The Essential Selection 1973 - 1980
Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985

UpFrontSoul 2025.27h1 Download Program Podcast
00:58:59 1 July 6, 2025
Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki territory)
 00:58:59  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 