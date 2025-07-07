The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Global A Go-Go
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
July 7, 2025, midnight
The music of Larry & Joe, coming to Révéler Experiences on July 15; new music from Mali by Habib Koite's Mandé Sila and Hawa & Kasse Mady Diabaté; vintage African sounds from two excellent new compilations: Music For a Revolution Vol. 1 and Edna Martinez Presents Picó; the sounds of Chicha Libre, who'll be at Get Tight Lounge on July 12; Trio Kazanchis + 1 and Trio Mokili expand the boundaries of Ethiopian music; a rediscovered recording of the classic Ethio 70's Ibex Band
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Larry & Joe | Venezuela-USA | Golpe de Garza | Manos Panamericanos | self-released | 2024
Larry & Joe | Venezuela-USA | Moliendo Café (feat. Charlie Hunter) | Nuevo South Train | SideHustle | 2023
Larry & Joe | Venezuela-USA | Arpa Banjo Merengue | Manos Panamericanos | self-released | 2024
Larry & Joe | Venezuela-USA | Larry's Cachapa | Nuevo South Train | SideHustle | 2023

Hawa & Kasse Mady Diabaté | Mali | Toumaro | Toumaro | One World | 2025
Mandé Sila | Mali-Côte d'Ivoire-Senegal | Mansa Cisse | Live @ Levon Helm Studios | Contre-Jour | 2025
Kankaba Sakho | Gambia | Foty | Wagadu Grooves Vol. 2: The Hypnotic Sound of Camara 1991-2014 | Hot Mule | 2025-2006

Konde Mangue Et L'Orchestre Les 5 Consuls | Guinée Conakry-Burkina Faso | Woulouni | Woulouni / Pop Kondé - Single | Volta Discobel | 197x
22 Novembre Band | Guinée Conakry | Kouma | Music For a Revolution Vol. 1: Guinea's Syliphone Recording Label (1967-1973) | Radio Martiko | 2025-1973
Pedro Lima et Os Leononses | São Tomé & Príncipe | Philomene | Edna Martinez Presents Picó: Sound System Culture From The Colombian Caribbean | Strut | 2025-1981

Chicha Libre | France-Venezuela-Mexico-USA | Alone Again Or | Cuatro Tigres EP | Barbès | 2013
Chicha Libre | France-Venezuela-Mexico-USA | Once Tejones | Canibalismo | Crammed / Barbès | 2012
Chicha Libre | France-Venezuela-Mexico-USA | Tequila! (feat. Son Rompe Pera) | Tequila Y Aguardiente EP | Barbès | 2024
Chicha Libre | France-Venezuela-Mexico-USA | Muchachita del Oriente | Canibalismo | Crammed / Barbès | 2012

Trio Mokili | USA | Yekermo Sew | Trio Mokili | self-released | 2025
Trio Kazanchis + 1 | Ethiopia-Netherlands | Yegurage Lige Nech (የጉራጌ ልጅ ነች) | Sheger | 121234 | 2025
Getatchew Mekuria & The Ex | Ethiopia-Netherlands | Ethiopia Hagere (ጌታቸው፡መኩሪያ) | Moa Anbessa | Terp | 2006

Ibex Band | Ethiopia | Yezemed Yebada (የዘመድ የባዳ) | Stereo Instrumental Music | Muzikawi | 2025-1976
Dur-Dur Band | Somalia | Tajir Waa Ilaah | Volume 5 | Awesome Tapes From Africa | 2013-1990

Richmond VA USA
