Program Information
The Buck Starts Here
Season 1 Interlude
13
Kyle Hedman, Eric Mason
 2 Bulls in a China Shop
July 7, 2025, midnight
Look, we tried to keep it tidy—but the Revolutionary Era was messy, and so were our notes. Buck Wild is the bonus miniseries where we dust off Eric’s overachiever historian scribbles and serve up all the juicy bits that didn’t make it into the main episodes.

We’re talking Washington through John Quincy Adams—forgotten drama, myth-busting chaos, and presidential side quests we just couldn’t leave behind. It’s the final cannonball into the powdered-wig pool, and we’re making a splash.

History may be written by the victors, but the leftovers? They’re way more fun.
Buckstartsherepodcast.com
theinformaleconomist.com
contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

Files are separated by President.
#1 - George Washington
#2 - John Adams
#3 - Thomas Jefferson (Benjamin Banneker)
#4 - James Madison (Paul Jennings)
#5 - James Monroe
#6 - John Quincy Adams

