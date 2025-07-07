Summary: Look, we tried to keep it tidy—but the Revolutionary Era was messy, and so were our notes. Buck Wild is the bonus miniseries where we dust off Eric’s overachiever historian scribbles and serve up all the juicy bits that didn’t make it into the main episodes.



We’re talking Washington through John Quincy Adams—forgotten drama, myth-busting chaos, and presidential side quests we just couldn’t leave behind. It’s the final cannonball into the powdered-wig pool, and we’re making a splash.



History may be written by the victors, but the leftovers? They’re way more fun.