Subtitle: Upstate Anarchist Book Fair 2025

Date Published: July 7, 2025, midnight

Summary: Raymond Tyler is a comics writer from Appalachian Georgia currently residing in Nyack, NY. He’s a longtime social justice and labor activist, bridging “history from below” with comics. Raymond’s most recent work includes the horror comic series Amputation Capital and Black Coal and Red Bandanas (PM Press, 2024).



In the early twentieth century, strikes and union battles were common in industrial centers throughout the US. But nothing compared to the class warfare of the West Virginia mine wars. The origins of this protracted rebellion were in the dictatorial rule of the coal companies over the proud, multiracial, immigrant and native-born miners of Appalachia.



Raymond Tyler spoke at the 2025 Upstate Anarchist Book Fair, held May 3rd and 4th in Binghamton, NY.



The event was sponsored and hosted by PM Press: https://pmpress.org

Credits: Audio both recorded on-site and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.



