The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 07-07-25
Weekly Program
Fabiana Leibl; Best Chitsangupong; Jessica Stern; Ignacio Saiz.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
July 7, 2025, midnight
The U.N. Human Rights Council votes on an independent queer expert; fifty are arrested in Istanbul for “attempted Pride”, China’s war on gay male erotica continues, Trump’s “beautiful” budget bill strangles benefits for women and trans youth, the U.S. Supreme Court takes more swipes at trans rights, trans sports bans race to the high court’s next session, and Australia’s Men’s Hockey Team dons rainbow sox to support their gay mate with Pride.
Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out.”
Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced with Lucia Chappelle and Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: Ava Davis and John Dyer V, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Kansas; Bill Withers; Foster; Michael Shynes.
Now in our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
* * * * * P L E A S E H E L P ! * * * * *
Now more than ever, your financial support of our U.S. 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-figures-or-more gift on the air if you wish.)
By check:
Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out
P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA
Online:
This Way Out DONATE
[www.thiswayout.org]
Thank you!

Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 July 7, 2025
Los Angeles, CA USA
  View Script
    
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 