U.N.’s Crucial Queer Rights Vote & more global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 07-07-25

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Fabiana Leibl; Best Chitsangupong; Jessica Stern; Ignacio Saiz.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 7, 2025, midnight

Summary: The U.N. Human Rights Council votes on an independent queer expert; fifty are arrested in Istanbul for “attempted Pride”, China’s war on gay male erotica continues, Trump’s “beautiful” budget bill strangles benefits for women and trans youth, the U.S. Supreme Court takes more swipes at trans rights, trans sports bans race to the high court’s next session, and Australia’s Men’s Hockey Team dons rainbow sox to support their gay mate with Pride.

Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out.”

Credits: Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced with Lucia Chappelle and Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: Ava Davis and John Dyer V, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Kansas; Bill Withers; Foster; Michael Shynes.

Now in our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!



