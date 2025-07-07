|
Zaleha Hamid, “Jangan Mengharap”
from Malam Sejarah
Panorama - 2023
Zaleha Hamid, “Mahamiru”
from Malam Sejarah
Panorama
Lata Mangeshkar, “Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Pt. 1”
from Satyam Shivam Sundaram (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Saregama - 1978
Kavita Krishnamurthy, Udit Narayan, L. Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy & Javed Akhtar, “Achi Lagti Ho (Chill Flip)”
from Achi Lagti Ho (Chill Flip) - Single
unknown - 2025
Kokoroko, “Just Can’t Wait”
from Tuff Times Never Last
Brownswood Recordings - 2025
Yaya Bey, “wake up b*tch”
from do it afraid
drink sum wtr
Yaya Bey, “raisins”
from do it afraid
drink sum wtr - 2025
Yaya Bey, meet me in brooklyn,
Remember you North Star
Big Dada 2022
Arc De Soleil, “Sunchaser”
from Lumin Rain
Maison Records - 2025
Kite, “Dance Again”
from V - EP
Dais Records - 2013
KITE, “Dance Again (Janne Shaffer REMIX)”
from Dance Again (Janne Shaffer REMIX)
Dais Records
VIER, Machinedrum, Thys, Holly & Salvador Breed, “Where Were You”
“Where Were You - Single
VISION - 2025
Poté, “Give You Up (with Bonobo)”
from Baby, Hold Me - EP
Hold Your Heart - 2025
1998
Susumu Yokota, “Golden Stamen”
from 1998
Sublime Records / Musicmine - 1998
The Clash, “London Calling”
from LONDON CALLING The Vanilla Tapes
EPIC
The Clash, “Know Your Rights”
from Combat Rock
Columbia - 1982
The Stooges, “No Fun”
from The Stooges (Deluxe Edition)
Rhino/Elektra - 1969
Ramones, “53rd & 3rd”
from Ramones (Deluxe Edition)
Rhino/Warner Records - 1976
Ramones, “Loudmouth”
from Ramones
Rhino/Warner Records - 1976
Bad Brains, “Return to Heaven”
from I Against I
SST Records - 1986
Black Sabbath, “Symptom of the Universe”
from Sabotage
Rhino/Warner Records - 1975
Black Sabbath, “N.I.B.”
from Black Sabbath
Sanctuary - 1970
Black Sabbath, “Children of the Grave”
from Live At last
unofficial
Black Sabbath, “Tomorrow's Dream”
from Live At Last
unofficial
Ozzy Osbourne, “Revelation (Mother Earth)”
from Montreal Forum July 31 1981
ozzmium
Ozzy Osbourne, “Steal Away the Night”
from Montreal Forum July 31 1981
ozzmium