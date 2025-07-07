The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
Music
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
July 7, 2025, midnight


Zaleha Hamid, “Jangan Mengharap”
from Malam Sejarah
Panorama - 2023

Zaleha Hamid, “Mahamiru”
from Malam Sejarah
Panorama

Lata Mangeshkar, “Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Pt. 1”
from Satyam Shivam Sundaram (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Saregama - 1978

Kavita Krishnamurthy, Udit Narayan, L. Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy & Javed Akhtar, “Achi Lagti Ho (Chill Flip)”
from Achi Lagti Ho (Chill Flip) - Single
unknown - 2025

Kokoroko, “Just Can’t Wait”
from Tuff Times Never Last
Brownswood Recordings - 2025

Yaya Bey, “wake up b*tch”
from do it afraid
drink sum wtr

Yaya Bey, “raisins”
from do it afraid
drink sum wtr - 2025

Yaya Bey, meet me in brooklyn,
Remember you North Star
Big Dada 2022

Arc De Soleil, “Sunchaser”
from Lumin Rain
Maison Records - 2025

Kite, “Dance Again”
from V - EP
Dais Records - 2013

KITE, “Dance Again (Janne Shaffer REMIX)”
from Dance Again (Janne Shaffer REMIX)
Dais Records

VIER, Machinedrum, Thys, Holly & Salvador Breed, “Where Were You”
“Where Were You - Single
VISION - 2025

Poté, “Give You Up (with Bonobo)”
from Baby, Hold Me - EP
Hold Your Heart - 2025
1998

Susumu Yokota, “Golden Stamen”
from 1998
Sublime Records / Musicmine - 1998

The Clash, “London Calling”
from LONDON CALLING The Vanilla Tapes
EPIC

The Clash, “Know Your Rights”
from Combat Rock
Columbia - 1982

The Stooges, “No Fun”
from The Stooges (Deluxe Edition)
Rhino/Elektra - 1969

Ramones, “53rd & 3rd”
from Ramones (Deluxe Edition)
Rhino/Warner Records - 1976

Ramones, “Loudmouth”
from Ramones
Rhino/Warner Records - 1976

Bad Brains, “Return to Heaven”
from I Against I
SST Records - 1986

Black Sabbath, “Symptom of the Universe”
from Sabotage
Rhino/Warner Records - 1975

Black Sabbath, “N.I.B.”
from Black Sabbath
Sanctuary - 1970

Black Sabbath, “Children of the Grave”
from Live At last
unofficial

Black Sabbath, “Tomorrow's Dream”
from Live At Last
unofficial

Ozzy Osbourne, “Revelation (Mother Earth)”
from Montreal Forum July 31 1981
ozzmium

Ozzy Osbourne, “Steal Away the Night”
from Montreal Forum July 31 1981
ozzmium

