Notes:



Zaleha Hamid, “Jangan Mengharap”

from Malam Sejarah

Panorama - 2023



Zaleha Hamid, “Mahamiru”

from Malam Sejarah

Panorama



Lata Mangeshkar, “Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Pt. 1”

from Satyam Shivam Sundaram (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Saregama - 1978



Kavita Krishnamurthy, Udit Narayan, L. Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy & Javed Akhtar, “Achi Lagti Ho (Chill Flip)”

from Achi Lagti Ho (Chill Flip) - Single

unknown - 2025



Kokoroko, “Just Can’t Wait”

from Tuff Times Never Last

Brownswood Recordings - 2025



Yaya Bey, “wake up b*tch”

from do it afraid

drink sum wtr



Yaya Bey, “raisins”

from do it afraid

drink sum wtr - 2025



Yaya Bey, meet me in brooklyn,

Remember you North Star

Big Dada 2022



Arc De Soleil, “Sunchaser”

from Lumin Rain

Maison Records - 2025



Kite, “Dance Again”

from V - EP

Dais Records - 2013



KITE, “Dance Again (Janne Shaffer REMIX)”

from Dance Again (Janne Shaffer REMIX)

Dais Records



VIER, Machinedrum, Thys, Holly & Salvador Breed, “Where Were You”

“Where Were You - Single

VISION - 2025



Poté, “Give You Up (with Bonobo)”

from Baby, Hold Me - EP

Hold Your Heart - 2025

1998



Susumu Yokota, “Golden Stamen”

from 1998

Sublime Records / Musicmine - 1998



The Clash, “London Calling”

from LONDON CALLING The Vanilla Tapes

EPIC



The Clash, “Know Your Rights”

from Combat Rock

Columbia - 1982



The Stooges, “No Fun”

from The Stooges (Deluxe Edition)

Rhino/Elektra - 1969



Ramones, “53rd & 3rd”

from Ramones (Deluxe Edition)

Rhino/Warner Records - 1976



Ramones, “Loudmouth”

from Ramones

Rhino/Warner Records - 1976



Bad Brains, “Return to Heaven”

from I Against I

SST Records - 1986



Black Sabbath, “Symptom of the Universe”

from Sabotage

Rhino/Warner Records - 1975



Black Sabbath, “N.I.B.”

from Black Sabbath

Sanctuary - 1970



Black Sabbath, “Children of the Grave”

from Live At last

unofficial



Black Sabbath, “Tomorrow's Dream”

from Live At Last

unofficial



Ozzy Osbourne, “Revelation (Mother Earth)”

from Montreal Forum July 31 1981

ozzmium



Ozzy Osbourne, “Steal Away the Night”

from Montreal Forum July 31 1981

ozzmium

